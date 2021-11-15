Analysis: 5 Key Moments That Led to Seahawks' 17-0 Shutout Loss to Packers

In a cold, snowy game at Lambeau Field, the Seahawks could not muster any points. Russell Wilson and the offense struggled for most of the game and the Packers took the 17-0 victory.

The Seahawks dropped to 3-6 after a frustrating shutout loss to the Packers in Green Bay on Sunday. The offense looked hapless, Russell Wilson looked rusty and the defense couldn't hold on forever as Aaron Rodgers and company scored twice in the fourth quarter.

Here are five moments that decided the outcome of the game.

Second quarter: Aaron Rodgers recovers his own fumble

The Seahawks trailed just 3-0 when it looked like momentum was about to swing in Seattle's favor. The Packers fumbled the snap exchange and quarterback Aaron Rodgers dove into the pile along with Seattle defensive end Darrell Taylor. It looked like, for a moment, as if Taylor had recovered the fumble. That recovery would have given the ball to the Seahawks at the Packers' 48-yard line, setting up a short field for a possible game-tying field goal or go-ahead touchdown.

Instead, the play was reviewed and it was determined that Green Bay would retain possession. It was a tough break on a potential game-changing turnover.

Second quarter: Holding called on Damien Lewis

The Seahawks being on Green Bay's side of the field was a rare occurrence on Sunday. One instance was right before the end of the half, when Seattle looked to be in position for a game-tying field goal attempt.

However, Lewis got knocked down in pass protection and the officials deemed it worthy of a holding call. This pushed the Seahawks back from a possible 52-yard field goal attempt to the Packers' 45-yard line, well out of range. The Seahawks were forced to resort to a hail mary attempt as time expired in the half, which failed.

Third quarter: Russell Wilson throws interception in the end zone

The Seahawks had another chance in Packers territory and once again squandered it. Wilson looked off for most of the game, obviously still being bothered by his surgically-repaired finger in temperatures low enough for snow.

On 3rd and 10 from the Green Bay 10, Wilson made a very poor decision to throw into heavy coverage. Washington alum Kevin King was waiting in the end zone and made the interception. The play caused some dispute as to whether King maintained control of the interception throughout his fall to the ground, but the officials deemed it a turnover and Seattle was turned away from any points.

Fourth quarter: Russell Wilson throws his second interception

With Seattle driving into Packers territory again, Wilson made another poor decision. He tossed another ball into the end zone, this time from Green Bay's 43. It was picked off by Adrian Amos, who hauled it in for the touchback. This was another example of the Seahawks squandering scoring chances and allowing themselves to be shut out by the Packers' defense.

Fourth quarter: AJ Dillon runs for a 2-yard touchdown

The game's first touchdown ended up being the final nail in the Seahawks' coffin. On 3rd and 2, Dillon bowled his way into the end zone for a rushing touchdown, boosting the Packers' lead to 10-0. With how Seattle's offense looked, it might as well been 30-0.