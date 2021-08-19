August 19, 2021
Analysis: 5 Offensive Players to Watch in Seahawks' Preseason Matchup With Broncos

Which players should Seahawks fans keep an eye on when the offense is on the field this Saturday? Reporters Corbin Smith and Ty Dane Gonzalez discuss.
As the Seahawks return to Lumen Field for a preseason bout with the Broncos this Saturday, there will be plenty of names to watch. That may even include some of the team's starters, who all sat out against the Raiders in Las Vegas last weekend.

Check out the video above as reporters Corbin Smith and Ty Dane Gonzalez break down the five offensive players they'll be keeping a close eye on versus Denver. 

