Analysis: 6 Predictions For Seahawks' Preseason Showdown With Broncos

The Seahawks and Broncos will get underway at Lumen Field in a matter of hours, with both teams expected to play the majority of their starters. For how long remains to be seen, but this is lining up to be a far more exciting and eventful affair than the game Seattle played in Las Vegas last weekend.

Here are my six predictions for tonight's preseason bout.

1. Russell Wilson, Seahawks offense make statement with touchdown on opening drive

This could age poorly if Wilson doesn't play, but it does sound like the superstar quarterback will get at least one drive in this one. If so, I expect offensive coordinator Shane Waldron to play things aggressively and emphasize the tempo he and his players have advertised over the course of the offseason. To take this prediction one step further, let's say the touchdown comes on a connection between Wilson and receiver Freddie Swain.

2. Darrell Taylor gets his first (unofficial) NFL sack

In his NFL debut last week, Taylor mostly looked like someone who hasn't played in a football game for a year-and-a-half. That said, he did have some nice pass rush attempts and looked explosive off the line of scrimmage at times. He registered three pressures on the night, but couldn't finish any off for his first unofficial sack of his professional career. I think that changes tonight against either Teddy Bridgewater or Drew Lock.

3. Seahawks find better balance, but lose time of possession battle for second week in a row

As more reserves start to filter in, the Seahawks may have some problems getting off the field against Bridgewater and/or Lock. That could mean a second-straight loss in the time of possession battle to kick off the preseason, though it's hard to fare much worse than they did in Las Vegas. I think the Broncos edge them out by a couple minutes, but certainly nowhere close to the 21 minute and 14 second difference they saw against the Raiders.

4. Tre Brown shines in cornerback competition

Ahkello Witherspoon will likely get the start at left cornerback again in this one, setting him up to oppose Jerry Jeudy and—possibly—Courtland Sutton. If he plays the way he did against the Raiders, it could be a long night for Witherspoon. In that case, the rookie Brown, who got reps with the No. 1 defense in camp this week, could make his move to leapfrog the fifth-year veteran for the starting job. While it's doubtful a final decision will be made in the competition no matter what happens this week, I think Brown makes this a legitimate two-horse race heading into next Saturday's preseason finale.

5. Brad Lundblade, Pier-Olivier Lestage continue to push Kyle Fuller

Working in place of the injured Ethan Pocic, Fuller struggled against the Raiders. After seeing him put up an abysmal performance versus the Rams last season, it's hard to feel confident in his abilities right now, especially if Pocic's ailing hamstring lingers into the regular season. Lundblade and Lestage, on the other hand, were two of the Seahawks' three highest-graded offensive players by Pro Football Focus last week (the other being undrafted left guard Jared Hocker).

While neither seem to be ideal solutions for Seattle's issues at the center position, they looked far more competent than Fuller did. Of course, Lestage exclusively played left guard—11 snaps worth—as he works his way back from sports hernia surgery, but it shouldn't come as a surprise if he gets time at center along with Lundblade tonight. Barring any unforeseen developments, I suspect one—or both—will stand out ahead of Fuller, which may say more about the state of the Seahawks' situation than anything else.

6. Cody Thompson, Cade Johnson close gap on Penny Hart in receiving corps

Hart looked as if he had already locked down a roster spot entering training camp, but an ankle injury suffered in the team's mock scrimmage is set to keep him out for a second-straight preseason game. In his absence, Thompson continues to greatly impress in camp and showed off his special teams prowess against the Raiders. The Seahawks also really like Johnson, an undrafted rookie out of South Dakota State, and have run multiple plays for him in the mock scrimmage and in last week's preseason opener. I think both find themselves at the center of the team's successes tonight and make Hart have to earn his spot back if he can return versus the Chargers.