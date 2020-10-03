SI.com
SeahawkMaven
HomeGM ReportGame DayNewsPodcastsThe Nest
Search

Behind Enemy Lines: Analyzing Seahawks Week 4 Matchup With All Dolphins

CorbinSmithNFL

Putting their undefeated 3-0 record on the line, Russell Wilson and the Seahawks will make the long trek from the Pacific Northwest to South Florida to square off with Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Dolphins in an interconference battle.

After losing its first two games, including falling just short in a shootout with Buffalo in Week 2, Miami righted the ship with a convincing 31-14 over Jacksonville last Thursday to enter the win column for the first time in 2020.

With the Seahawks seeking their first win in Florida since way back in 2006, I spoke with AllDolphins insider Alain Poupart to get some much-needed insight on the state of the Dolphins heading into an intriguing Week 4 matchup.

1. It really does seem like Ryan Fitzpatrick seems to get better as his beard gets longer and with each additional team he joins. In all seriousness, Pete Carroll said he’s playing as well as he’s ever seen him play. What is it about "Fitzmagic" that has allowed him to continue to win over locker rooms and in particular serve as a galvanizing leader for this young squad?

Alain Poupart (AP): It’s very simple: The dude just has a great personality and he’s just one of the guys. There’s no arrogance about him, which makes sense because of his career arc as a seventh-round pick and longtime backup and he just gets it. He’s smart (did you know he went to Harvard?) and has great self-deprecating humor, as he showed during his postgame interview on NFL Network last week. Most importantly, he goes all out and his willingness to throw his body around scores big points with his teammates.

2. The Dolphins added Matt Breida and Jordan Howard in the offseason, but instead of those two, Myles Gaskin has emerged as the team's starting running back. Brian Flores called him a "perfect Dolphin." What have you seen from the former Washington star and how has he bolstered the offense?

AP: I think “bolstered” the offense might be stretching things a bit because it’s not as though the running game is lighting up the stat sheet. That said, Gaskin clearly has outplayed Howard and Breida so far this season, which is why he’s become the feature back. No one would have seen that coming heading into training camp, but from the first practice of camp that was open to the media it was clear he was a different back than he was as a rookie — quicker, stronger, more decisive. Gaskin also has played a big role in the passing game. Now, how long Gaskin remains as the No. 1 back is unknown, but it’s a great story as it’s happening.

3. Much like the Seahawks, at least statistically, the Dolphins have struggled to muster much of a pass rush. Have the signings of Shaq Lawson and Emmanuel Ogbah simply not panned out so far? Has anyone else emerged as a viable threat to turn the heat up on opposing quarterbacks?

AP: The pass rush actually became a major topic in South Florida after the first two games because it was nonexistent, though in the opener against New England, there weren’t that many opportunities because the Patriots rushed for more than 215 yards. But after the disaster against Buffalo when Josh Allen had all day to throw and took advantage of it to the tune of 417 passing yards, the pass rush came to life against Jacksonville. In addition to four sacks, the Dolphins had constant pressure on Gardner Minshew and affected him in a big way. Lawson and Ogbah both were bad in the opener, but had gotten progressively better each week. The Dolphins don’t have a pass-rushing stud, per se, but rather rely on a variety of players, most of them coming on the blitz.

4. In another similarity between these two teams, injuries have ravaged both secondaries. Cornerbacks Byron Jones and Xavien Howard have been banged up. How in the heck do the Dolphins compensate in the secondary if one or both of those players can't go against Wilson, Tyler Lockett, and DK Metcalf?

AP: As of Friday afternoon, it’s not looking good for Jones, who was listed as doubtful on the final injury report. Jones was injured four snaps into the Bills game after the Dolphins began the game matching him up on Stefon Diggs and Howard on John Brown. After Jones left the game, the Dolphins kept Howard on Brown and put rookie first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene on Diggs — with poor results. Diggs beat up the rookie, though there was some logic in keeping Howard on Brown because Brown killed the Dolphins last year. With Jones out against Jacksonville, there was more zone coverage than normal for the Dolphins defense and I could see them doing more of that against the Seahawks. If they match up anybody one-on-one, the logical move is putting Howard on DK Metcalf. I’m not sure the Dolphins have a slot cornerback good enough at this point to consistently cover Lockett one-on-one in the slot.

5. Moving away from scheming and Xs and Os... if there's one kryptonite for Russell Wilson, it's ironically rain. Sunday's forecast sounds like it will be a wet one. Do you envision that being a major advantage for the Dolphins if the forecast holds true and why?

AP: There’s no data to support the idea that the Dolphins benefit from rain or even thunderstorms. They’ve had success in such games and they’ve had failures, such as the Buffalo game. What I will say is that everybody will lose if there’s another lightning delay as there was against Buffalo in Week 2 and, of course, who can forget the 2018 season opener when two long delays made the game last more than seven hours.

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Seahawks Fantasy Corner: How to Approach Seattle's Running Game in Week 4

The Seahawks offense is scary. In the fantasy football world, this means opportunities. But with Chris Carson iffy heading into Sunday, how should you approach him in fantasy?

Colby Patnode

Seahawk Maven Blue Friday Exclusive featuring Mike Dugar

Reporter Hannah Hoover chats with Mike Dugar of The Athletic about Seattle's thrilling win over Dallas, the challenges Ryan Fitzpatrick presents to the Seahawks' defense in Week 4, the team's injury situation, and much more.

Hannah Hoover

Enemy Confidential: Seahawks Can't Sleep on Brian Flores, Upstart Dolphins

On paper, Seattle should be favored to beat Miami. But the Seahawks haven't won in Florida for nearly 15 years and with rain in the forecast, they can't take an up-and-coming Dolphins squad lightly.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks Rule Out Quinton Dunbar, Jamal Adams for Week 4 vs. Dolphins

Set to travel cross country to Miami this weekend, the Seahawks will be without both of their marquee secondary additions with Adams and Dunbar nursing groin and knee injuries respectively.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett Remains NFL's Best-Kept Secret Superstar

Despite eclipsing 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in 2019 and being on pace for nearly 1,400 yards this season, Lockett's name isn't often referenced in discussions about the NFL's best receivers. As he continues to shine, teammates are stepping up their efforts to make sure he receives the credit he deserves.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks OT Brandon Shell Hopes Offensive Line Builds Off Early Season Success

Despite joining the Seahawks during one of the most challenging offseasons in NFL history, Shell has made a solid transition to his new team, with a new-look line enjoying plenty of success through three games. Still, he knows there's still some work to be done in pass protection and run blocking as the season progresses.

Thomas Hall10

Seahawks Should Kick Tires on Jabaal Sheard

Though the Seahawks have shown flashes of competence rushing the passer, the team could use another quality veteran off the edge. While few options remain available in free agency, Sheard has long been underrated and would be a wise midseason addition.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Wins NFC Player of the Month, Makes MVP Statement

Somehow, despite earning player of the week numerous times during his career, Wilson had never been named NFC Player of the Month in his first eight seasons. But after a historic month of September, that's no longer the case for the MVP favorite.

Nick Lee

Amid Rash of Injuries, S Damarious Randall Could Provide Valuable Depth for Seahawks

With the free safety position riddled with injuries, the Seahawks have strengthened the depth at that spot by adding Ryan Neal and Damarious Randall to the mix. As a result, the coaching staff is hopeful those two players can perform effectively if they're needed.

Thomas Hall10

'Workers Work': Thanks to Preparation, Shaquem Griffin Thriving in Return to Seahawks

Admitting he was blindsided by Seattle's decision to waive him, Shaquem Griffin had opportunities to join other teams. But with his twin brother Shaquill still with the Seahawks, he couldn't envision himself being anywhere else other than the Pacific Northwest.

CorbinSmithNFL