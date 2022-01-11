By the Numbers: How Seahawks Pulled Off Upset in Season Finale vs. Cardinals

The Seahawks were more bad—and partially misfortunate—than good in 2021, leading to just their third losing season in 12 years under head coach Pete Carroll. As such, their chances of going into State Farm Stadium and upsetting the playoff-bound Cardinals appeared slim at best. But that's exactly what they did this past Sunday, outgunning their division rivals to cap off an otherwise disappointing season with a 38-30 victory.

Let's pull some of the more interesting numbers from the game and see how it all went down.