By the Numbers: Rashaad Penny's Big Day and More From Seahawks' 33-13 Victory Over Texans
From Rashaad Penny entering rare company to Russell Wilson airing it out more than he has in 2021, here are five of the most interesting stats from the Seahawks' 33-13 win over the Texans.
In just their fifth-ever matchup with the Texans, the Seahawks went down to Houston and took care of business on Sunday. On the back of a vintage Russell Wilson performance, a second-half shutout by the defense, Tyler Lockett's historic afternoon and more, Seattle walked out of NRG Stadium with a 33-13 victory to keep its slim playoff odds alive.
