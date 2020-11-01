First Half Observations: Seahawks 13, 49ers 7

Though they came out of the gate slow losing 11 yards on the first two plays of the game and promptly punting, the Seahawks rebounded with two touchdown drives to take a 13-7 halftime lead over the 49ers.

Continuing to play at an MVP level, Russell Wilson finished the half 13 for 18 for 155 yards with two touchdown passes to DK Metcalf. Defensively, D.J. Reed got a bit of revenge against his former team, as the third-year cornerback intercepted Jimmy Garoppolo in his Seahawk debut.

Three quick observations from the first half of play at CenturyLink Field:

1. Despite a few missing starters, the Seahawks made several key stops in first half.

Without Jamal Adams, Shaquill Griffin, and Ugo Amadi in the secondary as well as starting defensive end Benson Mayowa, Seattle’s struggling defense entered this game short-handed. But while they were far from perfect, Ken Norton Jr.’s unit forced a punt on the opening drive by stuffing a wildcat run play. Then on the ensuing drive, they punched the ball away from 49ers running back JaMycal Hasty and after missing out on that fumble recovery opportunity, cornerback D.J. Reed picked off his former teammate in Jimmy Garoppolo, thwarting a potential scoring drive. Even when the 49ers drove down for a touchdown, they had to go 75 yards on 14 plays in eight minutes, so it was far from an easy possession to get seven points. For the first two quarters, the Seahawks held their opposition to 116 total yards and made stops on four out of seven third down opportunities.

2. Metcalf continues to look like a slam dunk All-Pro selection in year No. 2.

After his worst game of the season in Arizona, Metcalf came out with a vengeance against a 49ers secondary with no answers for slowing him down. On the final play of the first quarter, he caught a crossing route from Russell Wilson, bounced outside, and exhibited his rare acceleration at 230 pounds, racing down the sideline past the reach of several defenders for a 46-yard touchdown. After the 49ers answered with a touchdown drive of their own, Metcalf hauled in a 35-yard strike down the left sideline after beating cornerback Emmanuel Mosely and then capped off the drive with a two-yard touchdown catch as the Seahawks retook the lead. He finished the half with six receptions for 102 yards and two scores, averaging 17 yards per catch.

3. Seattle has actually been able to generate a consistent pass rush thus far.

Despite playing without Mayowa or Carlos Dunlap, who was acquired from the Bengals earlier this week and couldn’t play due to COVID-19 protocols, the Seahawks have found ways to manufacture pressure on Garoppolo. Though they only were credited with two quarterback hits in the first half, a questionable penalty against rookie Alton Robinson wiped out another one and linebacker Bobby Wagner forced quick throws with A-gap blitzes on a couple of occasions before finally getting home for a sack late in the second quarter. Even seventh-round pick Stephen Sullivan got into the action, generating his first career pressure off the edge. It’s a promising start, but for the Seahawks to hang on and win this game, they will have to continue to find ways to turn up the heat on Garoppolo without getting too blitz happy.