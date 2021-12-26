Halftime Observations: Seahawks 17, Bears 7

Scoring at a myriad of tempos in the first half, Russell Wilson and the Seahawks built a commanding two-score lead at home as they aim to keep their very slim playoff hopes alive against the Bears at Lumen Field.

Enjoying a rare snow game at Lumen Field, Russell Wilson threw a touchdown to DK Metcalf and Rashaad Penny also found the end zone as the Seahawks built a 17-7 halftime lead over the Bears.

Throwing the ball well despite the elements, Wilson finished the half 11 for 16 with 132 yards, while Penny paced Seattle's ground game with 10 carries for 51 yards and a score. Defensively, Jordyn Brooks registered two pass breakups and Carlos Dunlap produced three hurries and a quarterback hit to help limit Chicago to seven points and 111 total yards of offense.

Here are three quick takeaways at halftime from Seattle:

1. The Seahawks have moved the ball offensively with explosives as well as a methodical approach.

On the way to their first losing season in more than a decade, Seattle has battled through persistent issues sustaining drives and converting on third down chances. But in the snowy conditions on Sunday so far, they've been able to curb those season-long issues by orchestrating three scoring drives with seven or more plays featuring both chunk plays and methodical play calling.

To kick off the scoring, following a 25-yard run by Penny to move into Bears territory, Wilson immediately fired a perfect downfield strike to Metcalf for a 41-yard touchdown. Following a quick three-and-out, the Seahawks went against their typical formula, grinding out 65 yards on 12 plays before Penny cut back against the grain for a three-yard touchdown in the red zone. Moments later, after the defense forced a three-and-out, Wilson went into up tempo mode and coordinated a seven-play, 55-yard drive in just 45 seconds to set up Jason Myers for a 36-yard field goal. For the half, they went three for six on third down, far above their season average.

2. Third downs have been a thorn in the side of Seattle's defense in the first 30 minutes.

While Seattle has been able to move the ball on third down in a variety of ways offensively, the defense hasn't been near as effective getting off the field in similar situations against a struggling Chicago offense. On the Bears' second drive, reserve quarterback Nick Foles led his team 45 yards on 15 plays, eating up nearly nine minutes of game clock. Foles completed a 3rd and 9 pass for 10 yards to Davin Newsome and a 3rd and 8 pass to Marquise Goodwin for eight yards, moving the chains both times. Then the drive was extended further by a questionable defensive pass interference penalty on cornerback Ugo Amadi. Luckily, the Seahawks held firm at the goal line, as Jordyn Brooks denied David Montgomery on a quick dump off on 4th and goal to turn the visitors away with no points.

Unfortunately, that good fortune didn't continue on the following drive, as the Bears converted on another third down situation on a nine-yard pass from Foles to Montgomery to move inside the Seahawks five-yard line. From there, Montgomery punched it in to tie the game at seven apiece. Later in the second quarter, though no points resulted from the play, linebacker Bobby Wagner got beat outside by Cole Kmet on a 3rd and 12, allowing the tight end to get to the sideline and pick up needed yardage. Overall, Chicago finished four for seven on third down opportunities, converting at a 57 percent clip.

3. A special teams letdown has kept the game closer than the scoreboard indicates.

While the Seahawks can't be pleased with their third down woes defensively, they likely wouldn't have given up any points without the punt team letting them down. Immediately after Wilson uncorked a third down incompletion deep in their own territory, Michael Dickson came on the punt from his own end zone. Newsome caught the punt and evaded Tanner Muse in space, allowing him to get to the right sideline and reach the Seahawks 15-yard line on a 28-yard return. Needing less than 20 yards to find pay dirt, the defense was put in an incredibly difficult spot by a rare special teams breakdown that couldn't have pleased coordinator Larry Izzo.