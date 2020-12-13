Halftime Observations: Seahawks 23, Jets 3

Aided by three missed field goals by the hapless Jets, Russell Wilson tossed two first half touchdowns and the Seahawks overcame several of their own mistakes to extend their lead to three scores late in the second quarter.

Though it wasn't a perfect half of football by any means, coming off a dismal effort against the Giants last Sunday, the Seahawks came out aggressive offensively to build a 23-3 halftime lead over the punchless Jets.

Already surpassing his total from last week, Russell Wilson threw a pair of first half touchdowns to Freddie Swain and DK Metcalf, while Chris Carson tacked on a touchdown run late in the half to increase the lead to 20. Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright paced the defense with six tackles, while Jamal Adams broke Adrian Wilson's single-season record for defensive backs with a sack against his former team, increasing his total to 8.5 sacks in just nine games.

Here are three quick observations from the first half at Lumen Field:

1. The scoreboard would look far better if not for missed opportunities - on both sides.

The Seahawks should be pleased to be up three scores, but the damage could have - and probably should have been - far more significant. On Seattle's second offensive drive, already holding a 7-3 lead, Wilson lofted up a jump ball for Metcalf in the end zone, only for safety Marcus Maye to intercept the pass for a touchback. Moments later, Sam Darnold threw a gimme interception to Adams, who had the pass bounce off his chest and fall incomplete on what could have been a pick-six. Then in the second quarter, after Damon Harrison forced a fumble on a carry by Frank Gore, the Seahawks couldn't pick up a first down in Jets territory and had to settle for a 41-yard Jason Myers field goal. Another dropped interception in Jets territory came later in the quarter, as Poona Ford and K.J. Wright both competed for a batted ball and neither could come down with the turnover.

2. Getting the ground game rolling with both running backs and receivers has helped spark Seattle's offense.

Much of the discussion coming out of last week's loss to the Giants revolved around the Seahawks dropping back to pass on 75 percent of their offensive plays despite a solid outing from running back Chris Carson. This week, getting the ground game going and sticking with it looked to be a point of emphasis from the opening drive. While Wilson capped off the possession with his first touchdown to Swain, Carson had two rushes for 14 yards and Penny Hart exploded on a reverse for a 19-yard run. Two possessions later, the team turned to Hyde, who rushed for 40 yards on four carries - including an explosive 18-yard run to get into the red zone - before Wilson eventually found Metcalf from five yards out on a fade to expand the lead to 11. Late in the half, Carson finished off a quick nine-play, 69-yard drive with a five-yard touchdown to further increase the advantage to 20 points. For the half, Seattle ran the ball 14 times for 98 yards and a healthy seven yards per carry.

3. After taking the Giants "lightly" last Sunday, the Seahawks' defense has played with far better energy this week.

Allowing the Jets to march right down the field for a field goal on the first possession of the game, Week 14 didn't necessarily start as the Seahawks hoped for. But aside from a few busted coverages late in the half that ultimately didn't matter, the defense once again turned in a stellar effort and was aided by three missed field goals by Sergio Castillo, limiting the visitors to 165 total yards and three points. Highlighting the effort, cornerback Shaquill Griffin swatted away two passes to Jamison Crowder in the end zone, while Adams produced five tackles and his record-breaking sack. Harrison also turned in his finest half as a Seahawk, producing three tackles and knocking the ball out of Gore's hands for a fumble.