Halftime Observations: Seahawks 7, Rams 3

In a stunner, the Seahawks and Rams combined to score just 10 points in the first half as both defenses came ready to play in prime time.

With two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL in Russell Wilson and Matthew Stafford ready to duel with a bevy of weapons at their disposal, points were expected in bunches when the Seahawks hosted the Rams on Thursday Night Football.

But through two quarters of play, that hasn't been the case, as the two rivals combined to force four punts, a turnover on downs, and a pair of interceptions. With both offenses unable to muster much, Seattle entered the half carrying a slim 7-3 advantage with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson to DK Metcalf being the difference thus far.

Here are three quick observations from a shockingly low scoring first half at Lumen Field:

1. For a half at least, the Seahawks' maligned defense came ready to play.

After three straight weeks struggling with communication issues and busted coverages, Seattle's defense had been under persistent criticism and ranked dead-last in yards allowed. But the prideful unit came out firing on all cylinders from the outset on Thursday, forcing back-to-back punts to open the game. After Stafford marched Los Angeles inside the opposing 10-yard line, Poona Ford chased him out of the pocket and Quandre Diggs ran the route for him in the end zone for an interception on what looked to be a throw away attempt by the quarterback. Following another forced punt by the Seahawks' defense, the Rams again drove down the field into the red zone, but a third down run stuff by Al Woods led to a Matt Gay field goal, assuring they would hold the opposition to just three points to one of the NFL's most explosive offenses. Now, after preventing the Rams from converting on a single third down opportunity, the key will be to come close to replicating that performance out of the break.

2. While points were hard to come by, a balanced approach has kept Wilson upright.

Through two quarters, Seattle's offensive numbers aren't anything special with 177 total yards on 23 plays. Alex Collins, replacing an injured Chris Carson, has 33 yards on nine carries, while Wilson has completed eight out of 11 passes for 133 yards with one touchdown and a bad-luck interception. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett have combined to catch five passes for 81 yards, while DeeJay Dallas also caught a 28-yard reception on a wheel route. But while Shane Waldron's group hasn't lit up the scoreboard yet, the offensive line held up well protecting Wilson, surrendering only one quarterback hit and no sacks. The group has also opened up some timely holes for Collins out of the backfield to help three drives advance into Rams' territory. Keeping Wilson clean and creating push up front will be pivotal for the Seahawks to cap off a signature prime time divisional win.

3. Missed opportunities may come back to bite Seattle in the second half.

The Seahawks have the lead going into the third quarter and will get the football first, so they have to be feeling good about their chances. But they could have felt even better if they could have capitalized on several botched opportunities. In the first quarter, facing a 4th and 2 from the Rams 30-yard line, Collins was stuffed on a zone run to the left by superstar Aaron Donald, turning the ball over on downs. Moments later to kick off the second quarter, Diggs was gifted a pick on a poor decision by Stafford, once again giving the Seahawks' offense a chance to get on the board first. But only four plays later, Wilson was a tad late trying to get the ball to Lockett on a curl route and cornerback Jalen Ramsey got a piece of the ball, poking it in the air for a pick by linebacker Troy Reeder. Then at the tail end of the half, poor clock management after Dallas' long reception may have cost them points. Choosing not to call a timeout and letting precious seconds melt off the clock, a holding penalty by Duane Brown coupled with a missed 35-yard field goal by Jason Myers left the team empty-handed going into the break. It can be argued at least nine points, if not more, were left on the field that the team may wish they had in the second half.