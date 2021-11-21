Keys to Victory: How Seahawks Beat Cardinals in Week 11

Under normal circumstances, Arizona would be the clear favorite on Sunday. But without Kyler Murray or DeAndre Hopkins, Seattle must find a way to take advantage with its season on the ropes.

Now three games under the .500 mark with eight games left to play, if the Seahawks have any intentions of getting back into the playoff race, they can't afford another slip up with an injury-marred Cardinals squad coming to Lumen Field in Week 11.

What must Seattle accomplish to improve to 4-6 on Sunday? Reporter Corbin Smith outlines his keys to victory, including the all-so-important task of trying to keep Russell Wilson upright against a vicious Arizona pass rush headlined by Chandler Jones and Markus Golden.

Check out all of Smith's keys on both sides of the football in the video above!