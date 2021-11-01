Leading Surging Seahawks' Defense, Quandre Diggs Makes History in Victory Over Jaguars

Though Seattle's defense has gone through its share of lumps in the first half of the 2021 season, Diggs has remained the one constant manning center field and achieved a milestone showcasing his playmaking consistency on Sunday.

SEATTLE, WA - After making a slow trot up to the podium, before finishing his response to his first question from reporters, Quandre Diggs had to get something off of his chest.

"Just so you know, Corbin, I didn't play that wrong in the post, so you should up that grade," Diggs said, then returning to the question at hand.



Pointing the finger at yours truly, Diggs was referencing a play I docked him for during Monday's loss against the Saints where Jameis Winston missed an open Tre'Quan Smith on a post route. But that play held plenty of relevance on Sunday as the Seahawks' Pro Bowl safety was able to make history amid a 31-7 blowout win over the Jaguars.

With Seattle up 7-0 early in the second quarter and Jacksonville at midfield trying to answer to a Geno Smith touchdown on a quarterback sneak, rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence carried out a play fake and rolled to his right. After sliding back to his left with defensive end Carlos Dunlap closing in on him, he fired a shot downfield to attempting to get the football to Tavon Austin on a deep crossing route.

The only problem? Austin didn't keep running to the sideline as Lawrence hoped, carrying his route towards the end zone like a post route, while Diggs read the quarterback like a book from his single-high post. Basically running the route for him thanks to film study, he undercut the route and picked off the pass for his third interception of the season. Moments later, Smith cashed in with a 16-yard touchdown to DK Metcalf, pushing the Seahawks advantage to 14-0 and the rout was on.

In the process, the ever-so-reliable Diggs became the first player in the NFL to record at least three interceptions in each of the last five seasons. Since coming over in a midseason trade from Detroit in 2019, he's picked off 11 passes in only 28 regular season games. That equates to an interception nearly 40 percent of Seattle's games in that span.

Diggs told reporters he learned the impending achievement a few weeks ago through Seattle's PR team and joked that he's now got something to brag about to his brother and 12-year NFL veteran Quentin Jammer about how "my hands are way better than his."

"We have a great media team and they piqued my interest two weeks ago when they told me. For me, it’s a great accomplishment," Diggs said. "Something that I wanted to get before getting into the bye week so I can go into this week and chill, relax, and hang out with my daughter. Hopefully I can get to Astroworld next week and see Travis Scott perform. It’s a blessing, give all glory to God as always and it’s dope that I can put on for my family."

When informed about Diggs' achievement, Carroll at first seemed surprised, then began gushing about the impact the star safety has beyond making plays on the field for the Seahawks. He's one of their unsung leaders in the locker room and a commanding voice who players and coaches alike hold in high regard.

"Really? Good for him." Carroll said. "He's got a whole half a season coming up, too. Yeah, he's a fantastic football player and teammate. He's just such a stud of a teammate. Some guys when they say stuff everybody listens; he's one of those guys. People respect him because of who he is and how he does what he does and how he works his business and all. For him to have success like that is great. He deserves every bit of it."

When it comes to evaluating safety play, and secondary play in general, some players simply have that "it" factor and Diggs checks off the box. While he sometimes looks out of position, he understands the tendencies of opponents and has an innate ability to find the football in coverage.

For example, earlier in the season, playing against former Lions teammate and friend Matthew Stafford, the Rams quarterback rolled out of the pocket and tried to throw the ball away out of the back of the end zone. But Diggs didn't allow that to happen, flying seemingly out of nowhere to pick off the pass in the back corner for a touchback to send the opponent back to the sidelines empty handed.

"There are guys that have been there before, and when the opportunity arises they just cash in," Carroll remarked. "There are other guys it's hard. They are not accustomed to it so they tense up or not sure how to handle it or make the decisions. I've always thought there are guys that are interceptors, guys that just do it and know how to get it done. He's truly one of those guys."

During the early stages of the season, the Seahawks have dealt with their share of defensive issues and made unwanted history, becoming only the fourth team since the AFL/NFL merger to surrender 450 yards or more in four straight games from Week 2 to Week 5. The team struggled to muster a consistent pass rush and Carroll was forced to bench and eventually release starting cornerback Tre Flowers in favor of Sidney Jones and rookie Tre Brown.

But through those struggles, Diggs remained one constant bright spot. While nobody else on the team has an interception in the first eight games, he's tied for third in the league in that category behind only Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs and Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson. While teams have found other ways to burn Seattle, winning down the seam or with post routes remains a major challenge with him manning center field.

Diggs packs quite the bunch at 5-foot-9, 197 pounds and has also has been a factor as a run defender. Entering Sunday's game, he ranked fourth on the team with 43 tackles and although he only had three stops against the Jaguars, he made his presence felt with a few big hits that caught Carroll's attention.

When asked what he plans to do with the football he picked off to make history, Diggs indicated he plans to have it painted and put up for display. As for his looming free agency after not being extended by the Seahawks this summer, he's focused on what he can control in the present to help his team win games.

With Seattle still sitting in last place in the NFC West with a 3-5 record, he knows the team still has a way to go to crawl out of the hole they dug themselves into and get back to where they want to be competing for a playoff spot. But as one of the undisputed leaders on defense, Diggs loves how the unit has responded over the past three weeks following a difficult start and sees things coming together in all phases.

Finally receiving the attention he deserves as one of the best free safeties in the game, Diggs believes this latest win could be the turning point the Seahawks needs to kick off a winning streak once they return to action in two weeks. As evidenced by his statement to me early in the press conference, he's rightfully brimming with confidence in regard to his own play as well as his team entering the bye.

And long as he's making picks and big plays week in and week out, Diggs is welcome to bash my post-game grades as much as he pleases.

"Of course we don’t like where we are. We know we’ve got a lot of ground to catch up, but if you know anything about this team and organization is that we’ve always been really resilient. We’ve always hit a stretch where we’ve won five, six in a row and stack those wins. So it can be done. We know we can do it, I think last year having the same situation. We started off high-fiving, five and one and then lost a couple on the road then we got back on track. I know we can do it and we’ve got the right people in this building and on this team to get it done."