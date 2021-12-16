Skip to main content
    Numbers to Know: How Rams Are Operating Heading Into Week 15 Matchup With Seahawks

    Some interesting numbers to ponder before the Seahawks and Rams square off in a Week 15 battle on Sunday.
    Coming off a crucial 30-23 win over the first-place Cardinals on Monday night, the 9-4 Rams are staging a late charge towards the top of the NFC West and the conference as a whole. How are they getting it done? Before the Seahawks make their way down to SoFi Stadium, let's go over some numbers to know in the photo gallery below.

    The Seahawks and Rams will face off at 1:25 p.m. this Sunday on FOX. 

