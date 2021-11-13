Picks to Click: Seahawks at Packers

Coming out of a much-needed bye week, the Seahawks are feeling fresh and ready to take on the second half of the 2021 season. However, there will be no soft landing to help them get back into the swing of things. Right out of the gate, they'll travel to Green Bay for a crucial matchup with the 7-2 Packers, who may or may not be without defending league MVP Aaron Rodgers.

Still very much alive in a weak NFC wild-card race, Seattle will look to inch closer to a .500 winning percentage. Doing so in Lambeau Field—a place the organization hasn't won in since 1999—would certainly build quite a bit of momentum moving forward.

If the Seahawks secure the victory on Sunday, here are five players who will help them do so.

QB Russell Wilson

I don't usually include Wilson—or Geno Smith, for that matter—in these because if the offense is clicking, that tends to mean the quarterback is as well. But why not make an exception this week as the Seahawks' superstar signal-caller makes his return for his first long-term absence? Including playoffs, Wilson has massively struggled in his four career trips to Green Bay, going 0-4 in that time while completing 76 of his 127 passes for 881 yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions. But in a year where streaks have been broken and the unusual has happened on the regular for the Seahawks, perhaps Sunday is finally the time for him to help break the organization's 22-year drought at Lambeau Field.

RB Alex Collins

Though nine games, the Packers sit smack dab in the middle of the NFL in rushing yards allowed per game (110.8). But after being hit for 97 yards on the ground by Bears running back Khalil Herbert and 95 by Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke in back-to-back games, they've held opponents to a combined total of 151 rushing yards over the past two weeks. So, taking that into account, why pick Collins here, especially with several underwhelming weeks worth of data in Chris Carson's absence? Simply put: Wilson, despite his clearance to play, is likely to have some restrictions as he gets back into the swing of things. Therefore, the Seahawks are going to rely on Collins, who's set to make yet another start as Carson continues to work his way back. And, to be fair, his recent struggles could partly be attributed to the hip and glute injuries he sustained against the Steelers in Week 6—a game in which he broke out to the tune of Seattle's first individual 100-yard rushing performance in nearly two years. Having an extra week of rest thanks to the bye week, Collins should be feeling healthier and ready to take on a solid workload this Sunday. And while Green Bay is playing better in the trenches, it's certainly a vulnerable group that could be without its best interior player, Kenny Clark, who's questionable with a back injury.

WR DK Metcalf

Metcalf headed into the bye week on a roll, ironically playing his best ball of the year after Wilson went down with his finger injury. Now he'll kick off the second half of the season with an opportunity against a hobbled Packers secondary, which is already missing 2020 All-Pro Jaire Alexander (shoulder) and could also be without rookie Eric Stokes (knee). Chandon Sullivan and Rasul Douglas have played fairly well so far, but the trio of Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and the returning Dee Eskridge should give them fits all afternoon long. Look for Metcalf to pick up right where he left off and lead that charge.

TE Gerald Everett

It was a rough first half for Everett, who was expected to be a much bigger part of Seattle's offensive attack than he's been thus far. But perhaps the return of Wilson and the recent bye week will serve as a soft midseason reboot for him. And Sunday offers a solid chance for a breakout performance, posing him against a Packers defense that's allowed 461 yards and four touchdowns on 48 receptions to opposing tight ends. With the Seahawks' group of pass catchers the most "complete" it's been all year, it'll be interesting to see if Everett is utilized any differently/in a similar fashion to how he was in the team's Week 1 win over the Colts. He still has the ability to be a dangerous weapon within this offense, especially with a trio of burners at the receiver position taking a ton of attention off him.

DE Darrell Taylor

I'm not very high on Seattle's chances of stopping Aaron Rodgers and company, hence the four offensive players picked in this exercise. However, Taylor could be in line for a nice afternoon in his first career trip to Green Bay. Packers right tackle Billy Turner has been a weak spot in an otherwise strong offensive line, allowing 23 pressures to the tune of a meager 66.9 pass blocking grade from Pro Football Focus. Looking for his first sack since Week 5, Taylor's explosion off the edge should create some issues for Turner as the game goes along.