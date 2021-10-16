Picks to Click: Seahawks at Steelers

Ty Dane Gonzalez provides his five "picks to click" for the hobbled Seahawks in their Sunday night bout with the Steelers.

For many, the world seemingly stopped when it became clear Russell Wilson's middle finger injury was serious. But life in the NFL goes on, and the Seahawks will have to continue pushing forward without their star quarterback for the foreseeable future.

First on the docket are the Steelers, who play host to Geno Smith and crew at a hostile Heinz Field. With both teams looking to stay relevant in the postseason hunt and get back to a .500 winning percentage on the year, this may be the closest you'll come to "playoff atmosphere" in a Week 6 matchup.

Here are five "picks to click" for Seattle as it looks to survive the absence of its leader and come out of Pittsburgh with a much-needed victory.

WRs DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett

Though their ceiling for deep, explosive plays is considerably capped by the loss of Wilson, the Seahawks' star receiving duo could still have a big night. Steelers cornerbacks have been painfully mediocre through the first five weeks of the season, with Joe Haden, Cameron Sutton, James Pierre and Tre Norwood allowing a combined 53 receptions on 76 targets (69.7 completion percentage) for 666 yards, four touchdowns and a 106.7 opponent passer rating. In such a favorable matchup, Metcalf and Lockett will be instrumental in helping Smith recapture his fourth-quarter success from Week 5.

TE Gerald Everett

After a two-week bout with COVID-19, Everett is expected to be back in action for the Seahawks on Sunday night. The Steelers have allowed the ninth-fewest yards to tight ends (188) and just one touchdown, but Smith is going to rely on the likes of Everett to get himself and the offense in a rhythm. Expect the former South Alabama standout to get at least a few targets in this one.

DE Darrell Taylor

With 4.0 sacks through his first five career games, Taylor is really starting to come into his own. As a result, head coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Wednesday that the Tennessee alum is in line for an increase in snaps this weekend. Between Chukwuma Okorafor, Dan Moore and Joe Haeg, Pittsburgh's tackles have allowed 18 pressures, including six quarterback hits and two sacks. Taylor should be able to add to his already impressive sack total in this one.

S Quandre Diggs

Despite Seattle's overall struggles on defense, Diggs has quietly had a fantastic start to the year. He owns both of the team's interceptions this season (which, frankly, says more about the defense as a whole) and continues to make plays all over the field. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger tends to throw up a duck or two per game, particularly in the red zone and in the middle of the field, giving Diggs a strong chance to nab his third pick in three weeks—and that's exactly what he'll do.