Picks to Click: Seahawks vs. Lions

Two games remain on the regular season slate and the Seahawks are stumbling to the finish line. While nothing will ultimately wash the bad taste of this heartbreaking and frustrating campaign out of their collective mouths, the effort level over this final stretch will say a lot about where the team is at under head coach Pete Carroll.

Carroll, legitimately on the hot seat for the first time in his 12-year tenure, will aim to match the energy Dan Campbell has instilled in the visiting, 2-12-1 Lions. If successful, here are five players set to have big days in Seattle's home finale.

RB Rashaad Penny

Very few running backs are as hot as Penny is right now. The fourth-year back is averaging 6.4 yards per carry since Week 13, rushing for a grand total of 346 yards and three touchdowns on 54 touches during that time. The Lions have been a fringe-average team in stopping the run this year, finding themselves in an eight-way tie for eighth in the NFL in YPC allowed (4.2). As such, Penny should have a pretty good opportunity to continue his impressive run into unrestricted free agency.

TE Gerald Everett

Everett has been a crutch for quarterback Russell Wilson as of late, finding the end zone thrice in the last five weeks while leading the team in receptions (19) on the third-most targets (26). Detroit has had a rough time stopping opposing tight ends, allowing 979 yards and five touchdowns on 84 catches in 2021. Wilson should be looking Everett's way early and often, leading to yet another strong outing for the soon-to-be free agent.

DT Al Woods

This game will be won and lost in the trenches, pitting two teams who want to impose their physical wills against one another. Woods is the ideal man to have for such a matchup, serving as a human brick wall in the heart of Seattle's defensive line. The veteran, who currently ranks fourth amongst defensive tackles in ESPN's run stop win rate metric, should be able to give Detroit some headaches up front.

LB Jordyn Brooks

Leading the Seahawks in tackles during the second half of the regular season, Brooks is really starting to come into his own. He'll be crucial to the defense's well-being in this one, especially with the dynamic D'Andre Swift set to return to the Lions' backfield. Expect the second-year man out of Texas Tech to leave his mark all over, making plays down the field and up in the box as he's done all year long.

S Quandre Diggs

A little over two years since he was traded to Seattle, Diggs will finally get his first crack at his former team. With Pro Bowl honors already in the bag, the seventh-year safety will look to nab his career-high sixth interception of the season against backup quarterback Tim Boyle, who's turned the ball over three times in two appearances this year. Given the circumstances and Detroit's painfully mediocre offense, No. 6 should be in line for a monster afternoon in what could be his final home game in a Seahawks uniform.