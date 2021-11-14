Seahawks at Packers Week 10 Predictions

Healthier than they've been, will the Seahawks be able to upset the Packers for their first win at Lambeau Field in 22 years? Or will their nightmarish 2021 continue with another dud? The Seahawk Maven staff makes their picks.

Coming out of a much-needed bye week, the Seahawks are feeling fresh and ready to take on the second half of the 2021 season. However, there will be no soft landing to help them get back into the swing of things. Right out of the gate, they'll travel to Green Bay for a crucial matchup with the 7-2 Packers.

Still very much alive in a weak NFC wild-card race, Seattle will look to inch closer to a .500 winning percentage. Doing so in Lambeau Field—a place the organization hasn't won in since 1999—would certainly build quite a bit of momentum moving forward.

Will the return of Russell Wilson be enough to push them over the top? Or will their first half struggles follow them into the final stretch of the 2021 season? Corbin Smith, Ty Dane Gonzalez, Colby Patnode and Nick Lee make their picks.

Corbin Smith: Seahawks 27, Packers 23

It's been more than two decades since Seattle has won at Lambeau Field and based on records alone, the Packers will be heavily favored to win a 10th straight at home against their rivals. But all streaks must come to an end and Russell Wilson is beyond overdue to pick up his first career win in Titletown. Enjoying a stellar return to action, the star quarterback will get off to a fast start with a first quarter touchdown to DK Metcalf and from there, Alex Collins will add 82 rushing yards and a score to provide great balance Seattle needs to pull the upset. Defensively, Darrell Taylor will lead a quality effort with a pair of sacks on Aaron Rodgers and help limit Green Bay to just two touchdowns and a trio of field goals.

Ty Dane Gonzalez: Packers 31, Seahawks 26

Despite being just a game out of a playoff spot, the Seahawks don't really have much to lose on Sunday. They're 3-5, heading into the unknown of Russell Wilson's return with no set expectations. But a loss for the 7-2 Packers could eventually prove enough to take them out of contention for the NFC's top seed. The pressure is on them, and on Aaron Rodgers, who's been under the national spotlight for all the wrong reasons the last two weeks. However, with that said, I'm just not sure Seattle has the pieces to keep pace in this one. After falling behind early, Wilson and company will put together a late surge to close the gap and make things look more respectable on paper. But in the end, the same issues that have plagued the team all year long—plus the post-injury rust of Wilson—will be too much to overcome in a frosty Lambeau Field.

Colby Patnode: Packers 27, Seahawks 23

Lambeu Field has been a house of horrors for Russell Wilson and the Seahawks. The franchise hasn’t won a game in Green Bay in more than two decades. Now, making his return from a finger injury in the wet and the cold, how Wilson will throw the ball is a question for the first time in a decade. The Packers, meanwhile, are getting Aaron Rodgers back and have home-field advantage. It’s difficult to feel too great about this one, though we should learn if Seattle’s revamped defense is for real.

Nick Lee: Packers 24, Seahawks 20

This will be an interesting battle of quarterbacks who must shake off the rust. Wilson has a bit more rust and it doesn’t help that it will be wintery conditions in Green Bay—a personal house of horrors for the Seahawks. On the other side, Aaron Rodgers will be grumpy after a tumultuous few weeks and that’s bad news for Seattle. On a neutral field, I might actually like Seattle coming off a bye and getting healthier. But a snowy Lambeau Field is the farthest thing from neutral.

2021 Prediction Standings

Lee 6-2

Gonzalez 5-3

Patnode 4-4

Smith 2-6

