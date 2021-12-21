Seahawks at Rams Week 15 Predictions

Following a week filled with uncertainty, Russell Wilson and the Seahawks travel to SoFi Stadium for a Tuesday night bout with Matthew Stafford and the Rams. Corbin Smith, Ty Dane Gonzalez, Colby Patnode and Nick Lee tell you who will come out on top.

Nearly 40 combined COVID positives and one delay later, the Seahawks and Rams are finally set to battle it out under the Tuesday night lights. There will be quite a lot on the line at SoFi Stadium, as Seattle looks to stay alive in the postseason hunt while Los Angeles aims to overtake Arizona for first place in the NFC West.

Will this turbulent week end in disappointment for the Seahawks? Or will Pete Carroll's crew live to fight another day? Corbin Smith, Ty Dane Gonzalez, Colby Patnode and Nick Lee make their picks.

Corbin Smith: Rams 27, Seahawks 23

The Rams have dominated this series in recent seasons, winning eight of the past 11 games and winning all but one game at home in that span. While the Seahawks will hang tough against them at SoFi Stadium behind a two-touchdown performance by Russell Wilson and the run game should find some traction, they won't be able to put up enough fireworks to win a shootout. The lack of a consistent pass rush defensively will be further magnified by cornerback D.J. Reed's absence on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Headlined by Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr., Los Angeles simply has too many weapons at Matthew Stafford's disposal against a short-handed secondary and few play-callers have had more consistent success against Pete Carroll's defense than Sean McVay. Unfortunately, the Seahawks' playoff dreams officially will end in the "City of Angels."

Ty Dane Gonzalez: Rams 29, Seahawks 17

The Rams are in far better shape than they were a few days ago, whereas the Seahawks saw several key contributors land on the reserve/COVID-19 list over the weekend. So while Darrell Henderson Jr., Odell Beckham Jr., Von Miller, Jalen Ramsey and more have made their way back, the likes of Tyler Lockett, Kerry Hyder and D.J. Reed may not be as fortunate. Already at a disadvantage, Seattle won't be able to survive these absences in the end. Despite two Dee Eskridge touchdowns, Los Angeles will cruise to a relatively easy win as Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and company feast on an ailing defense on nearly 40 minutes time of possession.

Colby Patnode: Rams 31, Seahawks 20

Man, has any team been less fortunate than the Seahawks this week? From the prospect of facing a severely depleted Rams team to now dealing with their own COVID issues in a must-win game is absolutely brutal. It should be easy to play the “us against the world” card Tuesday evening, but can the Seahawks turn it into a win? What I really mean is: can Sidney Jones and Bless Austin slow down Odell Beckham Jr. and Cooper Kupp? Yeah… no. I suspect Seattle keeps things close for a while, but L.A. will pull away in the fourth quarter en route to a 31-20 victory, all but sealing the fate of the 2021 Seahawks.

Nick Lee: Rams 25, Seahawks 18

A week as weird as this one has been deserves to end in a "scorigami." As for the Seahawks, healthy or not, they are simply out-gunned by the Rams. It has been extremely frustrating to watch Los Angeles get healthier while Seattle sees its COVID cases pile up during the prolonged waiting period ahead of this game; it might be the deciding factor. The Seahawks have lost their last three games in L.A. Unfortunately, the tea leaves read a fourth and a virtual end to the Seahawks' already slim playoff hopes.

2021 Prediction Standings

Lee 9-3

Gonzalez 8-5

Patnode 7-6

Smith 3-10