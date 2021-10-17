Seahawks at Steelers Week 6 Predictions

No Russell Wilson, no problem? The time has finally arrived to put that to the test, as the Seahawks travel to Pittsburgh for a Sunday night bout between 2-3 teams without their star quarterback in tow.

Will Seattle survive the loss of Wilson and return to .500 on the season? Or will the early-season nightmare continue for Pete Carroll's crew? The Seahawk Maven staff makes their predictions.

Corbin Smith: Steelers 30, Seahawks 24

My predictions this year have been way off, so I may be doing the Seahawks a favor here. Geno Smith has enough talent around him to keep the offense afloat enough to win this game on the road in prime time. I expect a big dose of Alex Collins and though Pittsburgh's run defense is pretty solid, the veteran back will find the end zone once as a runner and once as a receiver. DK Metcalf will also score a touchdown to keep the visitors in the contest. But the reality is that even if Smith leads three or four scoring drives, the Seahawks defense has been so bad most of the year that they can't be trusted to keep Najee Harris, Chase Claypool, and Diontae Johnson in check. Expect the defensive woes to continue in a one-score defeat.

Ty Dane Gonzalez: Steelers 27, Seahawks 16

I wouldn't be surprised to see the Seahawks pull off the upset, but with everything going against them, I cannot justify a pick in their favor. In all likelihood, Geno Smith regresses from his impressive fourth quarter performance in Week 5 and the defense continues its frustrating start to the season against a solid Steelers offense. Expect Pittsburgh running back Najee Harris to give Seattle issues all nignt long with 100 or more yards on the ground and another 50-plus through the air.

Colby Patnode: Seahawks 23, Steelers 21

The Seahawks haven't faced this much turmoil in the regular season for more than a decade. They are 2-3, losers of three of their last four. They'll start somebody not named Russell Wilson at quarterback for the first time since 2011. The defense has been historically bad. The offense has been mediocre. And now Geno Smith is set to face off against a very good Steelers defense on the road in prime time. Yeah, that sounds like a Seahawks win to me. Smith throws for a touchdown and runs for one, and leads Seattle on the game-winning field goal drive as time expires. The Seahawks shock the world and finds a way to win by two (or Smith is who we thought he was and they get blown out).

Nick Lee: Steelers 23, Seahawks 17

I don’t see this being a PAC-12-After-Dark style shootout with the state of these two offenses. The Steelers might have found a formula last week in feeding rookie running back Najee Harris over and over. With how shoddy the Seahawks have been on run defense, that’s not a good omen. Ben Roethlisberger isn’t what he used to be but he still has weapons aplenty. Geno Smith is as quality a backup as a team could ask for. However, beating Pittsburgh on the road under the bright lights of Sunday night is a task as tall as the Space Needle.

2021 Prediction Standings

Lee 3-2

Patnode 3-2

Gonzalez 2-3

Smith 1-4