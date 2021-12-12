Seahawks at Texans Week 14 Predictions

The Seahawks travel to Houston for their fifth matchup with the Texans in franchise history. Will Pete Carroll's crew be able to take care of business against one of the NFL's worst? Corbin Smith, Ty Dane Gonzalez, Colby Patnode and Nick Lee make their predictions.

Fresh off their first win in over a month, the Seahawks will look to make it two in a row as they head down to Houston for a date with the Texans.

Corbin Smith, Ty Dane Gonzalez, Colby Patnode and Nick Lee hand out their predictions for the game and tell you if Seattle can keep its fading playoff hopes alive for at least one more week.

Corbin Smith: Seahawks 34, Texans 13

There's no such thing as a guaranteed win in the NFL and the Seahawks won't be able to just show up and win on the road. But with that said, the Texans might be the worst team in the entire league right now and are coming off a 31-0 shutout loss to the Colts. They're playing a rookie quarterback in Davis Mills behind a shaky offensive line with few weapons on the outside. This should be a game where Seattle's pass rush feasts and creates turnover opportunities. In fact, with Carlos Dunlap and coming turning up the heat on the rook, look for Sidney Jones to have a big day and turn his string of recent pass breakups into a pair of interceptions. Offensively, the Seahawks should have no problem establishing their ground game, as Rashaad Penny could be in line for his biggest workload of the year against the league's 32nd ranked run defense. Russell Wilson will get the play action game working off that and throw a trio of touchdowns against an overly aggressive secondary to pace a much-needed blowout victory.

Ty Dane Gonzalez: Seahawks 33, Texans 17

Although the Seahawks have almost been a chore to watch in 2021, their struggles pale in comparison to those of the Texans. Significant organizational overhaul can lead to weeks, months and years of bad football; and that's exactly what we're seeing down in Houston this year. As the future—and past—of star quarterback Deshaun Watson continues to look more grim as the days go by, the Texans will roll into Week 14 with Davis Mills under center in place of the injured Tyrod Taylor. This bodes well for a Seahawks team looking to keep their slim postseason odds alive for one week longer. Expect Sidney Jones to nab his first pick in a Seattle uniform and Tyler Lockett to seal his third consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season with an upwards of 119 yards and two scores to give the team its first winning streak of the year.

Colby Patnode: Seahawks 23, Texans 17

The Seahawks are coming off a big win against the 49ers, playing an ultra-aggressive style that was obvious from the first punt of the game. We can only hope that the lesson of aggressive play has left a good impression on Seattle, but with Davis Mills slated to start, I fear we may be back to a "grind it out and try to win it late" type of gameplan. Seattle is the better team, but sitting back and hoping Houston beats itself is a flawed strategy. I believe the Seahawks will be just aggressive enough to claim their second win in a row as DK Metcalf torches the Texans' secondary for 100 yards and a touchdown.

Nick Lee: Seahawks 30, Texans 13

The Texans are not only bad, but they're dysfunctional. If the Seahawks lose to this dumpster fire, they have serious issues up and down the franchise. Houston is dead-last in run defense, which should make Pete Carroll drool. Russell Wilson needs a big breakout game. The Seahawks still need to show up and execute, as this is the NFL after all. As long as Seattle doesn’t turn the ball over multiple times, this should be a multi-touchdown win.

2021 Prediction Standings

Lee 8-3

Gonzalez 7-5

Patnode 6-6

Smith 2-10