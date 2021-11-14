Seahawks' Defense Will Finally Be Tested in Matchup With Packers' Offense

The Seahawks' defense has massively improved over recent weeks. However, the better performances have arrived with an all-too-familiar caveat: like 2020, the quality of opposing offenses has been questionable. Nevertheless, in a Week 10 trip to Green Bay, we will finally found out whether this better Seattle defense is for real.

Aaron Rodgers was officially activated off the COVID-19 list by the Packers on Saturday, a day before the team's Week 10 matchup with the Seahawks. Per Adam Schefter’s sources, the quarterback remained asymptomatic and met the NFL/NFLPA return to play protocols.

In various ways, the first half of this season has been a hyper condensed version of 2020. And there’s nowhere this been more apparent than with the Seahawks’ defense.

In the opening quartet of 2021 games, the unit allowed over 450 yards in each matchup—a franchise record that tied the longest streak in NFL history. Extrapolated to the 17-game season, Seattle’s defense would have shattered unwelcome records suggesting it was the worst defense in NFL history.

However, in the games since week 4, the Seahawks have allowed the fourth-fewest points in the NFL and have logged the best third-down percentage. This has been reflected in their trend in points allowed: 26, 23, 13, 7. Seattle’s D is now tied eighth-best in points allowed per game for the entire season.

Meanwhile, the tape fits the numbers. It shows Seattle’s execution to be far improved, with players understanding how everything fits together along with playing much better situational football. Defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. has also tweaked his calls to better fit his personnel.

Like last season, the first eight games of 2021 feature a large and matching caveat. Seattle has faced offenses of lesser quality during its defensive improvement. Indeed, in DVOA, the Seahawks' defense still ranks only 23rd in the league. And head coach Pete Carroll implored us, on October 31st, to: “check out the DVOA numbers, they’re way higher than you would think for the record we have, and that’s because we’re doing a lot of things well.”

Unlike 2020, we actually get to discover whether Seattle’s defensive improvement is for real. The Packers are the quality opponent we needed to extract this kind of data. Worryingly, the typical trend league-wide is that average defenses revert to type versus better offenses.

Prior to the elite Rodgers’ absence forced by his "personal choices," Green Bay’s attack ranked fourth-best in DVOA. Davante Adams is a dominant receiving threat who has caused the Seahawks numerous headaches, see here. Meanwhile, Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon spearhead a versatile and efficient rushing attack that layers deep into Green Bay’s passing attack also. It’s litmus test time.

Related Seahawks Game Week Content

Picks to Click: Seahawks at Packers

5 Matchups to Watch as Seahawks Face Packers in Week 10

Seattle Overload, Episode 9: Previewing Seahawks' Offense Ahead of Week 10 Duel With Packers

Seattle Overload, Episode 10: Will Seahawks' Defense Continue Turnaround Against Packers?

Shane Waldron Lays Out Blueprint For Seahawks' Offense to Thrive in Second Half

Seahawks Oozing With Optimism Heading Into Second Half

Enemy Confidential: Packers Aim to Continue Dominance of Seahawks at Lambeau Field

3 'Best-Case Scenarios' For Seahawks to Upset Packers on Sunday

Packers' 'Fantastic Duo' of Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon Presents Conundrum For Seahawks' Defense

Seahawks Bracing For Latest Chess Match Against Familiar Rival in Aaron Rodgers

Opportunity For Redemption Presents Itself to Ugo Amadi in Return to Green Bay