Seahawks Ready to Simulate Preseason in First 'Mock' Scrimmage

Without any preseason games on the schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a resulting modified training camp schedule, the Seahawks will play the first of two "mock" scrimmages at CenturyLink Field on Saturday.

"There's a lot of stuff going on for this first game for us," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Friday. "We're doing everything that we can do to make it as game-like in terms of all of what it takes to get to the game, and that's all of the work that goes on in the locker room, pregame stuff, the pregame routines on the field, stuff to get ready back in the locker room, the time frames. We're doing all those exactly like a game - halftime's 12 minutes the whole thing, and coaches in the booth, we're doing all that. As much as anything this is really about procedural approach, getting that thing knocked out. When you have four games, you have plenty of time to work that out, so I want to make sure that we have this nailed here at home for sure. So that's one of the big emphasis."

