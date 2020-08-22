SI.com
SeahawkMaven
HomeGame DayGM ReportNewsPodcasts
Search

Seahawks Ready to Simulate Preseason in First 'Mock' Scrimmage

CorbinSmithNFL

Without any preseason games on the schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a resulting modified training camp schedule, the Seahawks will play the first of two "mock" scrimmages at CenturyLink Field on Saturday.

"There's a lot of stuff going on for this first game for us," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Friday. "We're doing everything that we can do to make it as game-like in terms of all of what it takes to get to the game, and that's all of the work that goes on in the locker room, pregame stuff, the pregame routines on the field, stuff to get ready back in the locker room, the time frames. We're doing all those exactly like a game - halftime's 12 minutes the whole thing, and coaches in the booth, we're doing all that. As much as anything this is really about procedural approach, getting that thing knocked out. When you have four games, you have plenty of time to work that out, so I want to make sure that we have this nailed here at home for sure. So that's one of the big emphasis."

As Carroll and Seattle gears up for its first dress rehearsal in a fan-less stadium, Nick Lee and myself broke down all the story lines to watch on our latest podcast. Listen to the full show below:

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Seahawks Legend Earl Thomas Could be Released by Ravens

The pure insanity of 2020 has made its way onto the football field. Earl Thomas, former Seahawks legend, appears to be well on his way to being released just three weeks before the regular season begins.

Colby Patnode

by

Smittyjd1984

With Name Cleared, Seahawks CB Quinton Dunbar Thrilled to Return to Field

Relieved to turn the page after armed robbery charges against him were dropped two weeks ago and he was reinstated from the commissioner's exempt list, Dunbar has shifted his focus back solely to football aiming to help the Seahawks win games.

CorbinSmithNFL

How Seahawks Top Draft Picks Have Fared in Week 1 Debuts

The Seahawks seem to believe that first round pick Jordyn Brooks could get significant snaps when the team suits up against the Falcons on September 13. Considering that possibility, how have Seattle's rookies fared in the first week of their career?

Colby Patnode

by

QuisCustodes

5 Observations from Seahawks Eighth Training Camp Practice

In the final tuneup before heading to CenturyLink Field for Saturday's first "mock" scrimmage game, several young players flashed on both sides of the football, including second-year safety Marquise Blair.

CorbinSmithNFL

In 'Race Against the Clock,' Veteran Seahawks Pleased with O-Line Progress

Without the luxury of playing together on the field during OTAs and minicamps, a Seahawks' offensive line featuring three new starters is trying to become a cohesive unit with limited padded practices before the season opener.

CorbinSmithNFL

It's Power Rankings season... where would you rank Seattle?

https://www.nfl.com/news/nfl-power-rankings-seahawks-early-risers-in-training-camp

CorbinSmithNFL

by

QuisCustodes

5 Observations from Seahawks Seventh Training Camp Practice

Led by their prized offseason acquisition in Jamal Adams, the Seahawks defense dominated for most of Thursday's non-padded practice, which may have been the most competitive one of training camp thus far.

CorbinSmithNFL

Phillip Dorsett Could Be 'Big Factor' in Evolving Seahawks Offense

Seattle has always coveted speed and according to coach Pete Carroll, he hasn't seen anyone during his decade on the sidelines with the wheels of Dorsett, adding another explosive threat to the team's dynamic passing game.

Nick Lee

Bruce Irvin, Benson Mayowa Adding Much-Needed 'Juice' to Seahawks' Pass Rush

Entering the NFL in polar opposite situations, Irvin and Mayowa began their careers in Seattle before finding success with other teams. With their respective careers coming full circle, both players have shined during the early stages of training camp.

CorbinSmithNFL

Decoding Dre: What Seahawks Passing Game Coordinator Andre Curtis Said

Due to new rules further limiting what reporters are allowed to show via videos, the Seahawks were hoping to protect their schemes. But if you listened to the live stream closely, there was still plenty to decipher about what Seattle's defense could look like in 2020.

Matty F. Brown