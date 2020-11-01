SI.com
Seahawks vs. 49ers Week 8 Predictions

CorbinSmithNFL

In a critical Week 8 game for the NFC West race, the Seahawks will host the 49ers looking to bounce back from their first loss and stay atop the NFL's toughest division.

Which bitter rival will come out on top at CenturyLink Field? Our writing staff makes their weekly picks:

Corbin Smith

49ers 38, Seahawks 34

The 49ers struggled offensively through the first five games, but with Jimmy Garoppolo getting healthier, they put up 57 points on the Rams and Patriots the past two weeks. Even if Russell Wilson keeps cooking, San Francisco's dominant rushing attack coupled with play action spells doom for a defense that hasn't been able to stop anyone yet this year and will be missing the likes of Jamal Adams, Shaquill Griffin, and Benson Mayowa among other key injured defenders. Expect another barnburner given Wilson's brilliance, but for a second straight week, it won't fall in the Seahawks' favor.

Nick Lee

49ers 32, Seahawks 31

The Seahawks showed their mortal wounds last week against the Cardinals. The 49ers are preparing to exploit those again. They can run the ball in a variety of ways. Both teams are banged up but it’s getting tougher and tougher to make up for Jamal Adams’ absence in the secondary. Russell Wilson and his cavalry will keep them in the game but Seattle just has one injury too many to overcome in this game. This will be a blood bath with both teams needing this win badly and unfortunately, San Francisco will come out on top with a late Robbie Gould field goal.

Ty Gonzalez

49ers 41, Seahawks 33

While the 49ers are dealing with their own set of injuries, it's hard to overlook how depleted an already struggling Seahawks defense is heading into this affair. Despite the absence of Deebo Samuel and Raheem Mostert, San Francisco should be able to consistently move the ball - and, most importantly, keep Russell Wilson off the field - on the backs of George Kittle, Kendrick Bourne, Brandon Aiyuk, and company. Wilson could very well play a near-perfect game and it may not matter in the end if Seattle's defense can't find a way to get off the field.

Colby Patnode

Seahawks 37, 49ers 35

The Seahawks were supposed to be healthier coming out of the bye week. Now just two weeks later, they appear set to face their greatest rival without their top three running backs, their starting strong safety, nickel corner, and Pro Bowl corner. The Seahawks are so banged up that it appears tight end Stephen Sullivan will get snaps as a defensive end. Jimmy Garoppolo isn't great, but with the state of this defense, it's hard to imagine Ken Norton and company can slow him down. Russell Wilson will need to be nearly perfect to get a win today and coming off his worst game of the season, I expect just that.

Season Standings

Lee 6-0

Smith 5-1

Patnode 5-1

Prasad 4-2

Gonzalez 3-3

