Seahawks vs. Cardinals Week 11 Predictions

At 3-6, the Seahawks have little margin for error as they aim to keep their fading postseason hopes alive. They'll look to get back in the win column on Sunday against a Cardinals team that, like them, is hampered by injuries and coming off an embarrassing Week 10 loss. Will Seattle be successful in its endeavor? The Seahawk Maven staff makes their picks.

The 3-6 Seahawks, coming off their first shutout loss in a decade and currently two games out of a wild-card spot, are in desperate need of a win. But to come out of Week 11 victorious, they'll have to overcome the leader of their division: the 8-2 Cardinals, who hold the NFC's No. 2 seed.

This intra-divisional matchup features two injury-depleted rosters with several key players listed as "game-time decisions," leaving much up to interpretation just hours prior to kickoff.

Who will make it to the initial whistle healthier than the other? And will Seattle ultimately stave off its seventh loss in 10 games? Corbin Smith, Ty Dane Gonzalez, Colby Patnode and Nick Lee make their picks.

Corbin Smith: Seahawks 31, Cardinals 20

We shall see whether or not Kyler Murray sits out, but reports early on Sunday suggest the Cardinals will rest him one more week, which would be extremely good news for the Seahawks. Assuming Colt McCoy starts, Arizona's vertical passing game will be severely limited, which offsets the fact Seattle could be without cornerback D.J. Reed and safety Jamal Adams in the secondary. McCoy lacks the mobile ability Murray does and there's no reason why the Seahawks won't be able to turn up the heat on him from a pressure standpoint to try and coax him into a few turnovers. Offensively, Russell Wilson should be much better after a second week of practice and will throw a pair of touchdowns to DK Metcalf and Gerald Everett, while Alex Collins and Rashaad Penny will feast on a suspect Arizona run defense with 130 combined rushing yards and a pair of scores.

Ty Dane Gonzalez: Seahawks 16, Cardinals 10

It's not yet official, but early reports indicate it will be Colt McCoy making his third consecutive start in the absence of Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. Cue the Jaws theme, because a Seahawks defense that has played dominant football over the past four weeks smells blood in the water. Whether or not defensive backs Jamal Adams and/or D.J. Reed suit up, Seattle will be well-positioned to handle an offense starring McCoy and missing All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins, plus starting left guard Justin Pugh. Expect this one to be a low-scoring affair, with rookie cornerback Tre Brown nabbing his first interception off McCoy and running back Alex Collins eclipsing the century mark in rushing yardage in a six-point victory.

Colby Patnode: Seahawks 20, Cardinals 17

The Seahawks face a must-win game to keep any non-miraculous scenarios of a playoff appearance alive and they’ll have to defeat the class of the NFC West to do it. While the Cardinals are still banged-up and may be without Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins, Colt McCoy is a more than capable backup. Still, Seattle’s defense should be able to give Russell Wilson and Shane Waldron chances to win this game, and for some unbelievable reason, I think they will. Seattle’s offense finds its roots and the defense plays its prototypical bend-don’t-break style and Seattle eeks out a 20-17 win at home behind two touchdowns from Tyler Lockett.

Nick Lee: Cardinals 27, Seahawks 20

A lot will depend on who plays for both sides, especially Kyler Murray for Arizona. If he plays, Seattle will struggle to contain him. The Seahawks have improved on defense but seem to be going the opposite on offense. This game might turn into a shootout and Seattle has not shown an ability to consistently keep up offensively. Who will carry the load in the run game? Russell Wilson is the great equalizer, but will he be 100 percent? Last week says no.

2021 Prediction Standings

Lee 7-2

Gonzalez 6-3

Patnode 5-4

Smith 2-7

