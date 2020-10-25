Seahawks vs. Cardinals Week 7 Predictions

Over the years, the Seahawks and Cardinals have taken part in some of the craziest games imaginable, particularly at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

Will Seattle stay among the undefeated ranks? Or will Arizona play spoiler in a prime time coming out party? Our writers make their predictions for which team will come out on top in a Week 7 battle for NFC West supremacy.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks 38, Cardinals 35

While Kliff Kingsbury's team has mostly feasted on bad teams, there's no question Arizona is the best opponent Seattle has played so far. Murray's ability to create with his arms and his legs along with a bevy of weapons around him such as DeAndre Hopkins and Kenyan Drake will make this tough sledding for a suspect Seahawks defense that gave up record-breaking yardage totals the first five games of the season. Still, the Cardinals are bound to come back to Earth a bit defensively at some point and they haven't dealt with a quarterback in the same stratosphere as Russell Wilson. I think that's the difference in yet another high-scoring, back-and-forth affair with Jason Myers knocking a field goal through the uprights in the final seconds.

Nick Lee

Cardinals 34, Seahawks 31

There’s a reason why only one team in NFL history has gone 16-0. There are great players spread throughout the league. The Cardinals have several of them that are bound to give the Seahawks fits. Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins are two of them. That connection poses all kinds of issues for statistically the worst pass defense in the league. Russell Wilson will need to orchestrate touchdown drive after touchdown drive to keep up. Unfortunately, on the road, in a building where weird things happen, I predict a few more will tonight that favor Arizona. The Seahawks only know how to play heart stoppers. Here comes another one.

Ty Gonzalez

Seahawks 33, Cardinals 31

I completely expect this game to be totally, unapologetically insane, as has been the case almost every time the Seahawks have played in Arizona in recent memory. The absence of Chandler Jones is a big help for Seattle's offense, which will need to be as efficient as it's been all year in order to keep up with Kyler Murray, Kenyan Drake, DeAndre Hopkins, and the like on the other sideline. It'll come down to the wire, but I suspect Russell Wilson's magic will show out in primetime again.

Colby Patnode

Seahawks 34, Cardinals 31

The Seahawks are coming off their bye week relatively healthy while the Cardinals are playing with one fewer day of prep then usual. The Cardinals may be 4-2 but their wins have come against a banged up 49ers team, Washington, Joe Flacco, and Andy Dalton, while their two losses are to the Lions and Panthers. They'll be without Chandler Jones for the rest of the season and Kyler Murray is prone to mistakes. I think we're looking at a shootout in the desert, but Russell Wilson's decision making is the difference.

Aryanna Prasad

Seahawks 35, Cardinals 27

While the Cardinals have had an impressive offense behind Kyler Murray this season, they have an inconsistent group that doesn't quite measure up to Russell Wilson and his weapons. Wilson will throw at least three passing touchdowns and Chris Carson will have at least one rushing touchdown in a bit of a breakout game for the rushing attack. The Seahawks will get at least 300 passing yards and 100 rushing yards, scoring five touchdowns while Murray will get picked off once and sacked twice by an opportunistic defense to hold on for the victory.

Season Standings

Smith 5-0

Lee 5-0

Patnode 5-0

Prasad 4-1

Gonzalez 3-2