Seahawks vs. Dolphins Week 4 Predictions

CorbinSmithNFL

The Seahawks will put their three-game winning streak to open the season on the line when they square off with the Dolphins in an intriguing Week 4 clash at Hard Rock Stadium.

With both teams coming off wins last week, who will keep the momentum going at the quarter mark of the 2020 season? Our Seahawk Maven writing staff dishes out predictions for this week.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks 41, Dolphins 27

Given the injuries Seattle will be trying to overcome in the secondary this weekend without Jamal Adams or Quinton Dunbar, Miami will be able to put up points, especially if the weather isn't much of a factor. Still, the Dolphins have their own injury woes defensively with top cornerback Byron Jones ruled out and Russell Wilson should have another opportunity to cook with ideal matchups for Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf on the outside. The rushing attack should also be able to find traction with a combination of Chris Carson, Travis Homer, and DeeJay Dallas pitted against the 23rd overall ranked run defense. The home team will battle, but Seattle still has too many weapons to lose this game.

Nick Lee

Seahawks 30, Dolphins 20

Russell Wilson feasts once again on a suspect, banged up Miami secondary without Byron Jones, who would have likely been up against DK Metcalf in this one if healthy. Seattle’s defense is also thin in the secondary and might struggle once again, but the Dolphins don't have enough firepower to keep up. As a result, the Seahawks will get their first win in Florida since 2006 and stay undefeated.

Ty Gonzalez

Seahawks 34, Dolphins 26

With Jamal Adams and Quinton Dunbar already ruled out, plus a few other players limping into this game, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Ryan Fitzpatrick put up some yardage against a Seahawks defense that - even when healthy - has been historically bad at stopping the pass through the first three weeks of the 2020 season. That said, it’s hard to imagine Miami hanging with Seattle’s explosive offense for too, too long. Expect Russell Wilson to strike early and often and find the end zone with his legs for the first time this year to help give the Seahawks their first 4-0 start since 2013.

Colby Patnode

Seahawks 34, Dolphins 23

The banged up Seahawks head down to Miami for a 10 AM ET kickoff with the hopes of heading out of town with a 4-0 record. They'll need to contend with Ryan Fitzpatrick, who could easily throw for five touchdowns or five interceptions. Fitzpatrick isn't a game manager. In fact, to quote Christopher Harris, "he's a game libertarian. He chucks the ball up and let's the markets decide." The Seahawks have caused turnovers this year and the offense shouldn't have major issues moving the ball. I see the Seahawks pulling away late behind Russell Wilson.

Season Standings

Smith 3-0

Lee 3-0

Patnode 3-0

Prasad 3-0

Gonzalez 1-2

