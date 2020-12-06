Seahawks vs. Giants Week 13 Predictions

Back in action with five games left to play, the Seahawks will push for a third consecutive win against the red-hot Giants, who have won three games themselves to vault to the top of the NFC East.

Will Seattle stay in undefeated at Lumen Field and stay in the driver's seat in the NFC West? Or will New York snag the first signature upset of the Joe Judge era? Our writers make their picks for a Week 13 matchup between two division leaders.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks 28, Giants 13

The absence of both Brandon Shell and Cedric Ogbuehi will be a major story line to watch for Seattle's offensive line throughout this game, especially given the talent on New York's defensive front. If Russell Wilson can't find time to throw, this could be a far closer game than anticipated. But the Giants' secondary hasn't faced many good quarterbacks this year, which has helped inflate their defensive stats to an extent, and they won't be getting much offensive support this game with Colt McCoy under center replacing Daniel Jones. This game will be close for a half and then Wilson will catch fire in the final two quarters while the defense will force two turnovers, propelling the Seahawks to a convincing ninth win.

Nick Lee

Seahawks 30, Giants 14

I know it’s crazy to predict the Seahawks will actually blow someone out. I think this is finally the game. The Seahawks are at home facing a backup quarterback. Their defense is much improved and is facing an offense that is just as bad as Philadelphia’s. It’s time for Russell Wilson to have another breakout game and the matchups favor DK Metcalf having a big day. The pass rush should once again feast on a bad O-line and give Seattle enough short fields to finally win by more than one score.

Ty Gonzalez

Seahawks 31, Giants 16

The Seahawks should absolutely blowout a 4-7 Giants team missing its starting quarterback. I went with a 15-point victory, which, given the circumstances, doesn't feel very much like a blowout. But with some injuries on Seattle's own on defense and a decent receiving corps on the other side of the field, Colt McCoy should have some opportunities to put up points, at least in garbage time. Still, I don't think this game will ever truly be in doubt, even with how close Seattle has played its games this year. Expect Chris Carson to get back in the groove of things with a pair of scores on at least 20 touches in this one as the Seahawks cruise to an early lead and grind out a fairly easy win.

Colby Patnode

Seahawks 24, Giants 16

The Seahawks were heavy favorites against the Giants prior to Daniel Jones' hamstring injury and now that it appears Colt McCoy will get the start instead, most analysts will take the Seahawks and move on. But while the defense has improved, the offense has sputtered and the offensive line has taken some major steps back recently for Seattle. This game will likely look similar to the Eagles game. Russell Wilson will be cautious with the football and the defense will wait for McCoy to make a mistake. It'll be ugly and those calling for a blowout probably aren't going to get it.

Season Standings

Lee 9-2

Patnode 9-2

Smith 7-4

Gonzalez 6-5

Prasad 6-5