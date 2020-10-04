'There's Nobody Like Him': Resilient Chris Carson Fuels Seahawks' Week 4 Win in Miami

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - Lying on the turf writhing in pain and clutching his left knee following a dirty "gator roll" tackle last Sunday, everything pointed to running back Chris Carson missing extended time with a significant injury.

The Seahawks starting running back hobbled off the field early in the fourth quarter of a tight Week 3 game against the Cowboys and headed to the blue medical tent to be assessed by the team's medical staff. Sitting on the bench without his helmet afterward, he didn't return, casting doubt about his availability for this weekend against the Dolphins and beyond.

But somehow, miraculously, an MRI confirmed Carson had avoided suffering any ligament damage. Diagnosed with a mild knee sprain, the fourth-year runner didn't miss a practice this week and by Friday, he was a full participant, dramatically improving his chances of playing in Miami.

Known for his fiery competitiveness and heart, coach Pete Carroll wasn't surprised to see Carson suit up and resume a starring role in a 31-23 win. Or by the fact he bounced back again after getting whacked late in the first half and being assessed for a possible concussion. That's just how he's programmed.

"Chris is a stud football player. He ain't ever backing down from anything," Carroll told reporters after the game. "And he told us when he got back on Wednesday, he said, 'I think I'm okay, I'm gonna make it.' And so we took it easy on him a couple days and got him through the week and he looked great."

Displaying the toughness and grit that have made him a locker room favorite and one of the NFL's top running backs over the past two years, Carson returned to action without skipping a beat. From the outset, following an interception by safety Ryan Neal, he rushed three times for 10 yards, moved the chains on a five-yard reception from Russell Wilson, and powered through the goal line for the game's first touchdown.

If there were any ill effects from his knee injury last weekend, you simply couldn't tell, as Carson didn't look hindered at all physically. He was bulldozing through arm tackles, making defenders miss in space, falling forward to consistently pick up extra yardage, and of course, showing off his ridiculous explosiveness hurdling would-be tacklers.

In the first two quarters, Carson ran just six times for 25 yards and caught a pair of passes for nine yards. But after halftime, once he'd been cleared to return to play after being blasted by linebacker Elandon Roberts midway through the second quarter, he contributed 55 yards on just 10 carries and found the end zone again, this time putting the Seahawks up 31-15 with under five minutes left in regulation.

After the Dolphins responded with a touchdown drive of their own, Carson then put a bow on the victory by running the ball three straight times, including pushing the pile on 3rd and 3 to inch just past the marker for a game-winning first down. He closed out the game with 100 hard-earned scrimmage yards, providing an outstanding complement to Wilson's 360 passing yards on a day where points where a bit tougher to come by.

"Chris is a monster, he's a dawg man," linebacker K.J. Wright remarked. "I'm so glad that I don't have to tackle anybody in the league like him cause I don't believe there's anybody that has his running style. I can't wait till he gets paid, whether he's here or [with] someone else. But he's definitely in the top five in my eyes because I've seen a lot of running backs. There's nobody like him."

Whenever this season comes to a conclusion, the front office will face a difficult decision determining whether or not to re-sign Carson. As receiver DK Metcalf pointed out, the Seahawks have "backs for days" from a depth standpoint and given his durability concerns as well as short shelf lives at the running back position, it's not a slam dunk he will be offered market value to return on a long-term deal.

While Carroll wasn't too keen on hearing about the back being in a contract year after the game, the fact Carson gutted it out to return to the field so quickly and help him team with so much at stake should mean something when those negotiations take place down the road. There are plenty of backs in the NFL who would've considered far different "business" decisions with such an injury, but the coach wouldn't expect anything different from him.

"He's such a tough football player and a great competitor," Carroll commented. "That's not a surprise to us that he would bounce back and get back up off the dirt. He took a hell of a shot and got back up and he got right after it again. He's a terrific football player."

As exhibited again in Sunday's latest victory, Carson remains a key ingredient in Seattle's offensive arsenal both as a runner and receiver, letting his play with his pads do all of the talking. He's finished in the top five in rushing yards each of the past two seasons for a reason and he's one of the engines that will play a critical role in how far the team advances this season as long as he stays healthy.