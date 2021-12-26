Keys to Victory: How Seahawks Can Beat Bears in Week 16

While snow games are typical in Chicago, that's not the case in Seattle. What must the Seahawks accomplish to vanquish their NFC North foe in inclement weather on Sunday?

Heading into the closing stretch of a disappointing season, the Seahawks will play their penultimate home game of the 2021 campaign in snowy conditions when the Bears come to Lumen Field in Week 16.

Seeking its sixth win of the season, what must Seattle accomplish on both sides of the football to beat Chicago amid the elements? Reporter Corbin Smith breaks down several keys to victory, including leaning on Rashaad Penny and the run game on offense to take pressure off of quarterback Russell Wilson and turning up the heat on reserve quarterback Nick Foles against a pair of suspect tackles.

Check out all of Smith's keys in the video above!