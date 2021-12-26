Skip to main content
    •
    December 26, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Keys to Victory: How Seahawks Can Beat Bears in Week 16

    While snow games are typical in Chicago, that's not the case in Seattle. What must the Seahawks accomplish to vanquish their NFC North foe in inclement weather on Sunday?
    Author:

    Heading into the closing stretch of a disappointing season, the Seahawks will play their penultimate home game of the 2021 campaign in snowy conditions when the Bears come to Lumen Field in Week 16.

    Seeking its sixth win of the season, what must Seattle accomplish on both sides of the football to beat Chicago amid the elements? Reporter Corbin Smith breaks down several keys to victory, including leaning on Rashaad Penny and the run game on offense to take pressure off of quarterback Russell Wilson and turning up the heat on reserve quarterback Nick Foles against a pair of suspect tackles.

    Check out all of Smith's keys in the video above!

    Read More

    USATSI_11271406
    Game Day

    Keys to Victory: How Seahawks Can Beat Bears in Week 16

    58 seconds ago
    USATSI_11271125
    Game Day

    Seahawks vs. Bears Week 16 Predictions

    45 minutes ago
    USATSI_11271374
    Game Day

    5 Matchups to Watch as Seahawks Battle Bears at Snowy Lumen Field

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17396963
    Podcasts

    Seattle Overload, Episode 22: Seahawks' Defense Mostly Keeps High-Flying Rams in Check

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_16887104
    Seahawks News

    Seahawks Closer to Full Strength For Week 16 Matchup vs. Bears

    Dec 24, 2021
    USATSI_17397925
    Podcasts

    Seattle Overload, Episode 21: Russell Wilson, Seahawks' Offense Falter in 20-10 Loss to Rams

    Dec 24, 2021
    USATSI_16978191
    Game Day

    Picks to Click: Seahawks vs. Bears

    Dec 24, 2021
    USATSI_2084616
    Seahawks News

    History of Seahawks' Snow Games at Lumen Field

    Dec 24, 2021