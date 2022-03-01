2022 NFL Combine: 3 Seahawks Things to Watch For

The real value for teams at the combine is the chance to interview prospects and gain medical evaluations from their team doctors. This addresses two major elements to the drafting process.

Figuring out whether a prospect has the right intangibles to succeed is the hardest part of drafting—hence the inexact science of the whole thing. Seattle has tried its best to make this more certain, utilizing Angela Duckworth’s GRIT system among other things. Meeting players whose tape appealed to them—like the Seahawks would have with Senior Bowl invitees—is essentially the job interview. Teams also have the opportunity to invite players for a visit to their respective facilities.

The physicals look to further reduce the risk and add certainty. "Is 'Player A' fully healthy after his serious knee injury? Did you know 'Player B' has an enlarged heart?" And so on and so forth.

This, of course, is still not 100 percent. The Seahawks' 2020 second-round selection of Darrell Taylor gave them an obviously talented pass rusher. However, their medical evaluation likely told them that Taylor would be okay to play in 2020 after fracturing his leg in his last year of college football. Instead, Taylor had to undergo further surgeries and missed all of his rookie year.

The above, combined with player interactions with the environment, produces murmurings about certain prospects. Teams in particular will understand the buckets players fall in—the ledges of each position that Schneider has repeatedly mentioned. A league-wide consensus is formed.

With a lot of media and all of the NFL teams descending on Indianapolis, other league rumors will start to emerge as well. This is where general managers can informally hit each other up. Teams talk. Trades can be made in Indy. Kyler Murray’s eyesore of a statement released via his agent is only the first spark. Will we manage to avoid the emotionally exhausting, dreadfully dull Russell Wilson gossip? Unlikely.