3 Undrafted Free Agents Who Could Make Seahawks Final Roster

Earlier this week, the Seahawks finalized their 2020 undrafted free agent class, signing 17 players to fill out the 90-man roster heading into their virtual offseason program.

While the vast majority of these players won't have a chance at making the final roster, Seattle has a history of finding undrafted success stories such as receivers Doug Baldwin and Jermaine Kearse, defensive tackle Poona Ford, and cornerback Deshawn Shead. The organization seems to have at least one undrafted rookie make the final cut each year, with defensive tackle Bryan Mone accomplishing the feat in 2019.

Without the benefit of OTAs and minicamps due to the COVID-19 pandemic, UDFAs will have an even tougher time cracking the roster whenever training camp opens. Which three players have the best chance at sticking around with the Seahawks?

Anthony Gordon

As Seattle's roster is currently constructed, Gordon could be put on this list by default since he's the only quarterback under contract not named Russell Wilson. That obviously won't last, as the team will eventually bring back Geno Smith or add another veteran to compete for the backup gig.

After finishing second in the nation in passing yardage behind only Heisman Trophy winner and eventual No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow, it was a bit of a surprise Gordon wasn't drafted last month. His perceived lack of arm strength along with just one season of starting experience at Washington State and questionable decision making at times likely led to him not being selected.

But the Davey O'Brien Award semifinalist landed in an ideal situation where he can learn under Wilson and exhibits plenty of traits the Seahawks look for at the position. Though he isn't much of a threat using his legs, he's a cerebral player who puts excellent touch on his passes, isn't afraid to take hits in the pocket, and completed 71 percent of his throws as a senior.

When the Seahawks inevitably sign veteran competition in the near future, Gordon should have an excellent chance of at least landing on the practice squad, if not winning the backup job outright.

Marcus Webb

Undersized at 279 pounds, Webb lacks the girth to play defensive tackle in the NFL. Barring a major weight gain plan, he's going to need to slide out to 5-tech defensive end at the next level.

But that's where the intrigue lies. An outstanding athlete for his size, Webb ran a 4.63 40-yard dash and posted a 35-inch vertical jump in front of NFL scouts at Troy's pro day, which they managed to sneak in before travel restrictions were instituted by the league in mid-March.

On the field, Webb enjoyed a strong senior season for the Trojans, finishing with career-highs in sacks (7.0) and tackles for loss (9). Showing ample burst off the line and improving hand technique, he emerged as one of the best interior pass rushers in the Sun Belt Conference while also making strides as a run defender.

Seattle has a bit of a jog-jam at defensive end currently, as former first-round pick L.J. Collier, Rasheem Green, and Branden Jackson will all compete for playing time at the 5-tech position. Re-signing Jadeveon Clowney would make it even tougher for Webb to make the team, but his athletic traits and refined pass rush moves could land him on the practice squad as a player to develop for the future.

Chris Miller

The Seahawks look set at safety with Quandre Diggs, Bradley McDougald, and Marquise Blair returning in 2020. But depth behind those three players remains questionable after waiving Tedric Thompson, leaving the door open for Miller to impress competing against Lano Hill.

A former Second-Team All-Big 12 selection, Miller earned a reputation as one of the nation's hardest hitting safeties, finishing with 76 tackles and two forced fumbles as a senior. Sometimes, his aggressive nature got the best of him, as he drew three targeting penalties early in the season.

Sound familiar? While Miller doesn't have the same athletic tools Blair does and only ran the 40-yard dash in 4.61 seconds at the combine, he's built with a similar 5-foot-11, 190-pound frame and also plays the game with the ferocity of a linebacker. He's constantly flying to the football and loves to deliver the boom to ball carriers.

Lacking the ball skills to play free safety, Miller didn't record any interceptions and had just six passes defensed at Baylor. His lean frame isn't necessarily conducive to playing strong safety either. But his hard-nosed playing style should endear him to Seattle's coaching staff and if he can carve out a role on special teams, he has a decent chance to find his way onto the roster.