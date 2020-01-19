7 Free Agents in NFL Championship Games Who Seahawks Could Pursue

In recent seasons, the Seahawks haven’t become involved in free agency until the first wave of spending concluded, choosing to wait for bargain options after money dries up across the league.

Last year, Ziggy Ansah didn't join Seattle until after the compensatory pick deadline passed on May 7. The team also added defensive tackle Al Woods during that time to avoid losing one of their four potential compensatory picks for 2020.

But with a new league year opening on March 18, Seattle could have nearly $60 million in cap space to work with, depending on which of their own players the front office is able to re-sign in the next two months. Re-signing Jadeveon Clowney and/or Jarran Reed would chew up a significant portion of that cap relief.

Assuming one or both players opts to test the market and doesn’t return, the Seahawks may be inclined to be more active in free agency than they have since the first couple of seasons under general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll. Russell Wilson isn’t getting any younger and adding a few more proven veterans to the mix around him could position the team for a deeper playoff run in 2020.

Gearing up for NFL Championship Sunday, which marquee free agent on each of the four remaining teams would be an ideal option for the Seahawks to pursue in March?

Here’s a look at one “big fish” from each team that would add star power to Seattle’s roster and a consolation prize that would also bolster the roster despite lack of name recognition.

Tennessee Titans

Big Fish: Derrick Henry

The idea of Seattle courting Henry in free agency sounds unrealistic on the surface. But the Seahawks had great interest in the bruising 247-pound back entering the 2016 NFL Draft and as one of the few teams that prioritizes running the ball in today’s NFL, don’t discount them as a possible suitor to pay him. Chris Carson will be entering the final year of his rookie deal and is coming back from a fractured hip, while Rashaad Penny is recovering from a torn ACL and hasn’t yet proven himself capable as a feature back. Given those circumstances, if the Titans allow Henry to reach free agency, don’t be surprised to see the Seahawks become involved.

Consolation Prize: Jack Conklin

A former first-round pick out of Michigan State, Conklin would be quite the consolation prize for the Seahawks, who could lose both Germain Ifedi and George Fant in free agency. A torn ACL cost Conklin half of his second season, but he’s started all 16 games for the Titans each of the past two years. He’d be a bit more pricey than Ifedi, but he has a Pro Bowl to his name and would be an upgrade across from Duane Brown. Odds are Tennessee will retain Conklin, but just like Henry, if he hits the market, Seattle could be very interested.

Kansas City Chiefs

Big Fish: Chris Jones

How ironic would it be for the Seahawks to snag Jones one year after trading star pass rusher Frank Clark to the Chiefs? If Clowney or Reed returns, it’s very unlikely Seattle will enter the bidding for his services because he’s going to command at least $19 million per year. But if both of the team’s premier defensive free agents depart, the Seahawks should be a prime suitor given their desperate need for pass rushing help and financial flexibility. After producing 15.5 sacks in 2018, the 25-year old Jones had another excellent year in Steve Spagnuolo’s 4-3 defense, collecting 9.0 sacks and 20 quarterback hits in 13 games.

Consolation Prize: Emmanuel Ogbah

Assuming Jones exceeds Seattle’s financial threshold, Ogbah would be a decent signing in the second phase of free agency. He’s coming off a torn pectoral muscle, which could make some teams hesitant to pursue him. But after a couple down seasons in Cleveland, he had 5.5 sacks as a rotational rusher for Kansas City in just 10 games. Still just 26 years old, he’d be worth a flier on a one-year prove it deal and would be still be a reasonable option if Clowney and/or Reed re-signs with Seattle.

Green Bay Packers

Big Fish: None

Green Bay doesn’t have any true stars set to hit free agency, as 31-year old tackle Bryan Bulaga has had durability issues and he’s the most recognizable name set to hit the market. It’s tough to envision any of the Packers pending free agents drawing bidding wars on the market and there’s not a player who would really move the needle for the Seahawks.

Consolation Prize: Kyler Fackrell

While Fackrell appears best suited to play in a 3-4 defense like the one Green Bay deploys, he would be an interesting player to try to fit into Seattle’s scheme as a SAM linebacker. Just two years ago, the 28-year old Fackrell recorded 10.5 sacks for the Packers as an edge defender in Mike Pettine’s system. He wouldn’t offer near the versatility of Mychal Kendricks and isn’t as adept in coverage, but for a team looking for help rushing the passer anywhere they can find it, the Seahawks would be wise to consider the possibility of Fackrell as a sub-package addition.

San Francisco 49ers

Big Fish: Arik Armstead

Sometimes to move up in the division, all it takes is stealing a key player from a division rival and the Seahawks could upgrade their defensive line substantially by bringing Armstead on board. The ex-Oregon standout didn’t produce much as a pass rusher during his first four NFL seasons, but he busted out in 2019, leading the 49ers with 10.0 sacks and registering 18 quarterback hits. He also amassed 11 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and two pass deflections. If Clowney doesn’t return, Armstead would be a good fallback option to play the base defensive end position in Seattle, though Schneider isn’t likely to overpay just to weaken a rival.

Consolation Prize: Sheldon Day

In news that may not be appealing to Seahawk fans, the 49ers don’t have many big-name free agents with a chance to leave in March. There’s a huge drop off after Armstead, Emmanuel Sanders, and Kyle Juszczyk to the rest of the team’s unrestricted free agents, but Day would be an intriguing player to sign on a one-year deal. He’s started the past three games for the 49ers and at just 26 years of age, the former second-round pick out of Notre Dame standout could be a solid rotational defensive tackle for the Seahawks in 2020.