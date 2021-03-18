Analysis: 3 Player Centric Trades Seahawks Could Make to Recuperate Lost Resources

Desperately needing cap space and draft picks, the Seahawks may have to subtract from their roster to continue filling out the rest of their most pressing needs. Here are three deals they could potentially make to accomplish their goal.

Entering the offseason, the Seahawks had a plethora of needs to address throughout their roster. They still do, despite three major outside additions at a trio of crucial positions.

The biggest question mark surrounding Seattle was how it would find the resources to fund the construction of a championship-caliber roster, exiting the 2020 season with roughly $4 million in cap space and just four selections in the 2021 NFL Draft. They were able to add an additional $14.1 million to their cause by cutting defensive end Carlos Dunlap, but that's been it so far.

Following the acquisitions of guard Gabe Jackson, tight end Gerald Everett, and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon - as well as re-signings of defensive tackle Poona Ford and fullback Nick Bellore - that money is now entirely gone and, in sending a fifth-round selection to the Raiders for Jackson, they now have just three draft picks. Not accounting for the Everett signing, OverTheCap.com has the Seahawks at just $1.4 million in available money.

But again, that does not include Everett's deal, which is reported to be worth $6 million in 2021. Presumably, the Seahawks are very much over the cap limit right now and will have to make some form of move to get legal again.

They also need more financial flexibility to continue to add to their roster. Their work is far from done. They can accomplish some of this through contract restructures and extensions, but it ultimately feels like they'll have to eventually trade at least one of their higher-paid players.

While losing talent stings, this can knock two items off their list for the price of one, both opening up more salary cap space while bringing in additional draft capital as well. Here are three deals the Seahawks could make right now to give themselves more wiggle room.

Trade DT Jarran Reed to the Panthers for No. 152 pick

The Seahawks now have some long-term stability at defensive tackle following their two-year deal with 25-year old Poona Ford. This may have, in turn, made Jarran Reed a bit more expendable to Seattle moving. The former second-round selection out of Alabama is entering the final year of his contract and would free up nearly $9 million in cap space if dealt.

Now in their second year under a new system, the Panthers could make a ton of sense for Reed. Pairing him with 2020 first-rounder Derrick Brown should be appealing to new general manager Scott Fitterer, who's very familiar with Reed's line of work from his time in Seattle. Given Reed's contract situation, I don't expect the Seahawks to be able to nab anything higher than a late fourth-round selection, and the teams that have the cap space to make such a move don't really have that. With the Panthers, however, they should be able to snag an early fifth-rounder at No. 152 overall. Ultimately, this deal would more or less put Seattle right back where it was prior to the Jackson trade from a financial and draft capital standpoint.

Trade WR Tyler Lockett to the Dolphins for No. 81 pick

As much as this one would hurt, Tyler Lockett may very well be in his last year with the Seahawks whether he's traded or not. With Lockett entering the final year of his deal, and contract negotiations with superstar wideout DK Metcalf on the horizon, they may not have room for both of their stellar pass-catchers beyond this season. Looking to the future while helping their present situation in the process may be the best way to go.

Despite putting up one of the best receiving seasons in Seahawks history, Lockett is unlikely to command the kind of return most fans feel is ideal. Due to his fairly high cap hit, lack of team control, and Seattle's clear need to offload the money, teams will be hesitant to dole out a ton of resources in a potential trade. Some time ago, insider Chad Forbes reported the Dolphins have shown interest in Lockett; they certainly have the cap space and draft resources to make a deal happen with relative ease. If the two sides can come to an agreement, the Seahawks could potentially land a day two selection and free up nearly $13 million, though it would make receiver an even more critical position of need than it already is.

Trade CB Tre Flowers to the Cowboys for No. 194 pick

Trading Tre Flowers would only net the Seahawks $2.1 million in cap space, but he's one of the few players they could realistically trade who wouldn't necessarily be a huge hit to their roster. With the addition of Ahkello Witherspoon, Flowers appears to be no more than cornerback depth for Seattle at this point.

Given a weak cornerback market and the loss of starting corner Chidobe Awuzie, the Cowboys might take an interest in Flowers. Though he never played under Dan Quinn in Seattle, the new Dallas defensive coordinator's experience with the Seahawks' system and style could help maintain a level of familiarity between him and Flowers. Perhaps a sixth-rounder is pushing it, but Seattle should find at least a couple suitors for Flowers if they make him available.