Analysis: 3 Seahawks Who Deserve More Snaps

At 2-4, the Seahawks are starting to teeter into desperation territory to save their season. As they potentially look to switch things up and experiment more with their personnel, here are three players who deserve to see more action in the coming weeks.

WR Penny Hart

Despite being active for all six of Seattle's games thus far, Hart has appeared in just 23 offensive snaps. He's made the most of his few opportunities, however, catching four of his five targets for 38 yards, including an impressive 12-yard sideline grab in Sunday night's contest against the Steelers. With Dee Eskridge (concussion) still on injured reserve, Hart's explosiveness could be just what the Seahawks need right now. He has the skillset to be a legitimate playmaking threat, both in the run and pass games. Considering the principles Shane Waldron's offense is built upon, it's surprising that Hart hasn't been more involved. He's a great fit for this system.

DE Alton Robinson

I wrote about this in greater detail on Wednesday, but since his underwhelming outing against the 49ers in Week 4, Robinson has seen his snap counts take a massive hit. He was on the field for just six plays versus the Rams and only one against the Steelers. This could be due to a knee issue that landed him on the injury report leading up to the team's trip to San Francisco, but if not, then this needs to change immediately. Aside from Darrell Taylor, who may or may not play against the Saints on Monday, the Seahawks are getting very little production from their current rotation of edges. Robinson has recorded a pressure on 16.67 percent of his pass rushing attempts this year, earning him the right to a much larger role than the one he's gotten.

CB Tre Brown

It's likely that Brown will, in fact, see an uptick in snaps this Monday after Sidney Jones suffered a concussion versus the Steelers. If Jones is unable to go, Brown would then slot into the starting lineup, just as he did on Sunday night. However, that may be the case even if Jones is cleared. Brown was impressive in his NFL debut, allowing just two catches on five targets for a meager nine yards. He looks the part and could be the solution to the Seahawks' six-week nightmare at the cornerback position this season.