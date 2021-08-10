Analysis: 3 Storylines to Watch Before Seahawks Face Raiders

Four days remain until the Seahawks take on the Raiders for their first of three preseason games this summer. But before they head down to Las Vegas, here's what fans should be keeping an eye on.

The preseason is almost upon us as the Seahawks get set for a Saturday night bout in Las Vegas with the Raiders. But before the team has even taken a single snap in a real game, there have been plenty of storylines to come out of training camp.

Here's what to watch for in the buildup to the game.

Is this the week something finally gets done with Jamal Adams and/or Duane Brown?

It's still not time to panic on either player, but contract negotiations with Adams—and, to a degree, Brown—have gone on longer than anticipated. Both players have been present in camp but have yet to participate in a practice, which will likely continue until both are satisfied by a brand-new extension. For weeks, coach Pete Carroll has alluded to something being close with Adams for a while and finally acknowledged Brown's stance following the team's mock game on Sunday. Could this be the week the Seahawks finally put this thing to rest so they can solely focus on the season ahead?

Injuries, injuries, injuries

While the Seahawks made it out of their mock scrimmage relatively unscathed, injuries dominated the week leading up to Sunday's events. Tackles Jamarco Jones (back spasms) and Cedric Ogbuehi (biceps strain), center Ethan Pocic (hamstring), cornerback D.J. Reed (groin), defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche (groin) and linebacker Jon Rhattigan (hamstring) all missed the action with injuries, among others. If these ailments linger into this week, Seattle could be pretty light in numbers—particularly in the trenches—on Saturday.

More roster shuffling on the way?

As Carroll and general manager John Schneider have reiterated ad nauseam: they're in on everything. It's in the nature of the NFL preseason that teams constantly shuffle the deck and move players in and out—and sometimes back in—at the back end of the roster, and the Seahawks certainly aren't an exception. It'll be curious to see if running back Josh Johnson, an undrafted rookie free agent who immediately became a fan-favorite following his signing in May, ends up making the trip to Vegas. He fell on the wrong side of the biggest highlight from Sunday's mock game, when a toss intended for him bounced off his hip and was subsequently picked up by defensive tackle Poona Ford for a touchdown. Afterwards, Carroll voiced his displeasure with the play from an offensive perspective, puzzled by Johnson's lack of awareness. It's all about protecting the ball in Seattle and not being able to do so is a quick way to find yourself out of town, especially as a UDFA.