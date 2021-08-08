Analysis: 3 Things to Watch For in Seahawks' Mock Scrimmage

As the Seahawks step between the hash marks for their mock scrimmage at Lumen Field on Sunday, here are three things to keep an eye on.

Despite the preseason being cut down to three games, the Seahawks will be getting into some (kinda) real football this afternoon. Two groups of Seahawks players will battle it out in front of live fans for a mock scrimmage at Lumen Field, with events set to kick off at 1:25 p.m. local time.

It'll be the first chance to see Seattle's 2021 roster perform in a highly competitive setting. Whether you're heading to the stadium yourself or plan to catch up after the fact, here are three things to keep an eye out for.

1. Getting the offense back on track

As expected, the Seahawks have been going through some growing pains with new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron's system. There have been plenty of sloppy moments through the first two weeks of camp, whether it be a lack of ball security or mediocre execution. They still have plenty of time to work out the kinks before the regular season begins, but it would be encouraging to see some progress made on Sunday.

2. Who gets the bulk of edge snaps?

As Seahawk Maven's Matty F. Brown pointed out earlier in the week, the Seahawks have been rolling out more 3-4 defensive looks in camp. It'll be particularly interesting to see which edge players get the most run in bear fronts, which have the strongside (SAM) linebacker and LEO defensive ends bookend the defensive line at the line of scrimmage. Darrell Taylor has been viewed as the de facto starter at SAM, while the LEO spot should be a mixture of Carlos Dunlap, Benson Mayowa and others. Seattle will try to get in opportunities for all available players this afternoon, though it could give a sneak peek as to how rotations will work over the next month.

3. Staying healthy

Unfortunately for the Seahawks, training camp has been littered with injuries and other absences thus far. With several players already nursing some minor-to-moderate ailments, making it out of Sunday with no further issues would be nice. Last year, of course, that wasn't the case. Their first of two mock scrimmages in 2020 was cut short due to a scary neck injury suffered by defensive end Branden Jackson. Keeping everyone healthy going into next week's preseason debut against the Raiders should be of the utmost importance.