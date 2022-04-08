Analysis: 3 Trades Seahawks Could Make to Jump From No. 40 Into First Round of 2022 NFL Draft
The Seahawks may very well be content with Drew Lock being their quarterback in 2022. Perhaps even that confidence will keep them from using their first top-10 draft selection in over a decade on a young passer later this month.
Add in the fact that this year's pool of quarterback prospects is littered with question marks, Seattle may have multiple reasons to be hesitant in dipping its toes—at pick No. 9, at least. But towards the back end of the first round? General manager John Schneider, head coach Pete Carroll and company may have different feelings, depending on if an arm they like falls in that range.
With back-to-back second-round picks slotted in at No. 40 and No. 41, respectively, the Seahawks have the capital necessary to make a move up for their guy. Whether that is Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder, Mississippi's Matt Corral, North Carolina's Sam Howell or Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett (it's unlikely Liberty's Malik Willis falls that far), the possibilities are there and trade options are aplenty.
Last week, we went over five deals Seattle could mull to move down from pick No. 9. Now, let's look at five moves it could make to jump back into the first from either pick No. 40 or No. 41.
Cincinnati Bengals
Seahawks trade picks No. 40, No. 109 and 2023 fourth-round pick to Bengals for pick No. 31
The Seahawks have found themselves on the opposite end of this type of deal in the past. Now the roles have reversed as they look to find Russell Wilson's successor under center. A multitude of names could be available at No. 31, including Corral. There's also an outside shot Ridder could fall this far, though that's looking less likely by the day.
Seahawks receive: 600 points
Bengals receive: ~604.6 points
Seahawks receive: 190 points
Bengals receive: ~193 points
Tennessee Titans
Seahawks trade picks No. 40, No. 72 and a 2023 fifth-round pick (acquired via Steelers) to Titans for pick No. 26
Waiting until the board reaches the 30s could be risky business for the Seahawks. This would be a more expensive deal than our last proposal, but getting over the sticker shock should be rather easy for Schneider and crew if it means securing a potential long-term solution at quarterback.
Jimmy Johnson
Seahawks receive: 700 points
Titans receive: ~740.2 points
Rich Hill
Seahawks receive: 223 points
Titans receive: ~221 points
Los Angeles Chargers
Seahawks trade picks No. 40, No. 41 and a 2023 third-round pick to Chargers for picks No. 17 and No. 123
This would almost certainly be for Ridder if his top-20 buzz is legit. It's a heavy price to pay, giving up the chance to pick back-to-back in the early second round. But Ridder may be the most pro-ready of this year's quarterback prospects and could put Seattle back on the map in short order.
Jimmy Johnson
Seahawks receive: 999 points
Chargers receive: ~1,056 points
Rich Hill
Seahawks receive: 320 points
Chargers receive: ~324 points