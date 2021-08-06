Analysis: 4 Players to Watch in Seahawks' Mock Scrimmage on Sunday

The Seahawks will ramp up the competition with their mock scrimmage game at Lumen Field this Sunday. There will be plenty going on, but here are four players fans should pay fairly close attention to.

Despite the preseason being cut down to three games, the Seahawks will be getting into some (kinda) real football this Sunday afternoon. Two groups of Seahawks players will battle it out in front of live fans for a mock scrimmage, with events set to kick off at Lumen Field at 1:25 p.m. local time.

It'll be the first chance to see Seattle's 2021 roster perform in a highly competitive setting. And for the players trying to make the team out of camp, this could either give their chances a nice boost or put them at a severe disadvantage heading into the preseason.

Whether you're heading to the stadium yourself or plan to catch up after the fact, here are four players—two on offense and two on defense—to keep an eye on in Sunday's scrimmage.

WR Aaron Fuller

Fuller was a standout in both of the team's mock scrimmages last year, capping off his multi-catch efforts with a deep touchdown off the arm of Geno Smith. However, he's not someone that comes up a ton when assessing the team's competition at receiver, which currently features eight players vying for one or two roster spots. That could all change with another impressive outing, catapulting him right in the middle of the conversation.

TE Gerald Everett

The theme of versatility has been shared by Seahawks staff and players when talking about Everett. So it will be interesting to see how much of that versatility shows up, if at all, this Sunday. Will offensive coordinator Shane Waldron offer a sneak peek of what's to come with the former Rams tight end? And how much will Everett's quarterbacks—particularly Russell Wilson—rely on him in the passing game?

EDGE/LB Darrell Taylor

Though head coach Pete Carroll will emphasize the competitiveness of this scrimmage, it will, of course, pale in comparison to the intensity of real games. Nevertheless, this is still somewhat of a special moment for Taylor, who will step between the hash marks of Lumen Field for the first time ever after missing his entire rookie season. While he won't be able to lay the boom on any opposing quarterbacks, fans should still keep an eye on the Tennessee product for how he responds to the competition, where he lines up and how he fares with the unique responsibilities of the team's strongside linebacker role.

S Aashari Crosswell

Starring in Wednesday's practice—the Seahawks' second practice in pads—Crosswell's stock is soaring. An undrafted free agent out of Arizona State, he's caught the attention of his coaching staff and could double down with a strong performance on Sunday. With Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs and Marquise Blair atop the depth chart, safety isn't a position many have looked at as a place of intrigue on Seattle's roster. But Crosswell's breakout thus far has made it so, aiming to either push out Ryan Neal or force a fifth roster spot in the group to be reserved in his name.