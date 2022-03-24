Analysis: 4 Seahawks Mid-Free Agency Cap Casualty Candidates

With several glaring holes still on the roster and cap space disappearing quickly, Seattle may have to take a few more cost-cutting measures in order to address those needs before next month's draft.

Entering free agency, the Seahawks had one of the healthiest salary cap situations in the NFL with nearly $50 million at their disposal for re-signing their own players and adding outside free agents.

Fast forwarding over a week later, however, Seattle suddenly doesn't have much financial flexibility after handing out multi-year contracts to safety Quandre Diggs, tight end Will Dissly, and former Chargers edge defender Uchenna Nwosu among other deals. Without accounting for the recent signings of cornerback Justin Coleman and linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe, the team has an estimated $16.5 million in cap space. When factoring in rookie contracts and money set aside for players on injured reserve, that number drops to $9.98 million in effective cap space to spend.

If the Seahawks had already filled most of their roster needs in free agency, this would not be a big deal. However, they have only three tackles on the roster and both starters from a year ago - Duane Brown and Brandon Shell - remain unsigned. They also have only two quarterbacks on the roster and neither of them is named Russell Wilson, which has fueled speculation they may still add a player like Baker Mayfield to the mix.

It remains to be seen what Seattle's plans are at both positions, but if the organization wants to bring back Brown or Shell or has sights set on bringing in another veteran quarterback to compete against Drew Lock and Jacob Eason, such signings won't come cheap. Even with the departure of Carlos Dunlap providing $5 million in cap space down the road as a post-June 1 release, other moves may need to happen to create additional cap space to work with.

General manager John Schneider has a few avenues he can take if cap space is needed. First, he could consider restructuring contracts for players such as guard Gabe Jackson, though he has always preferred to avoid kicking money down the road if possible. Defensive tackle Poona Ford could be a candidate for an extension to lower his $10 million cap hit in 2022. Based on past precedent, that seems more likely to happen than the first option.

Of course, Schneider also could create space the traditional way by jettisoning a few expendable veterans, which he's already done releasing Dunlap, Kerry Hyder, and Benson Mayowa. If he were to go that route to help sign a quarterback and/or tackle reinforcements, which players might become unfortunate cap casualties?

Here's a look at four players currently under contract who could be prime candidates: