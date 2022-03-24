Analysis: 4 Seahawks Mid-Free Agency Cap Casualty Candidates
Entering free agency, the Seahawks had one of the healthiest salary cap situations in the NFL with nearly $50 million at their disposal for re-signing their own players and adding outside free agents.
Fast forwarding over a week later, however, Seattle suddenly doesn't have much financial flexibility after handing out multi-year contracts to safety Quandre Diggs, tight end Will Dissly, and former Chargers edge defender Uchenna Nwosu among other deals. Without accounting for the recent signings of cornerback Justin Coleman and linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe, the team has an estimated $16.5 million in cap space. When factoring in rookie contracts and money set aside for players on injured reserve, that number drops to $9.98 million in effective cap space to spend.
If the Seahawks had already filled most of their roster needs in free agency, this would not be a big deal. However, they have only three tackles on the roster and both starters from a year ago - Duane Brown and Brandon Shell - remain unsigned. They also have only two quarterbacks on the roster and neither of them is named Russell Wilson, which has fueled speculation they may still add a player like Baker Mayfield to the mix.
It remains to be seen what Seattle's plans are at both positions, but if the organization wants to bring back Brown or Shell or has sights set on bringing in another veteran quarterback to compete against Drew Lock and Jacob Eason, such signings won't come cheap. Even with the departure of Carlos Dunlap providing $5 million in cap space down the road as a post-June 1 release, other moves may need to happen to create additional cap space to work with.
General manager John Schneider has a few avenues he can take if cap space is needed. First, he could consider restructuring contracts for players such as guard Gabe Jackson, though he has always preferred to avoid kicking money down the road if possible. Defensive tackle Poona Ford could be a candidate for an extension to lower his $10 million cap hit in 2022. Based on past precedent, that seems more likely to happen than the first option.
Of course, Schneider also could create space the traditional way by jettisoning a few expendable veterans, which he's already done releasing Dunlap, Kerry Hyder, and Benson Mayowa. If he were to go that route to help sign a quarterback and/or tackle reinforcements, which players might become unfortunate cap casualties?
Here's a look at four players currently under contract who could be prime candidates:
Chris Carson
2022 Cap Number: $6.1 million
Savings If Released: $3.1 million pre-June 1, $4.6 million post-June 1
After undergoing neck surgery in December, the Seahawks remain cautiously optimistic Carson will be able to return to the field and play again. But based on his previous comments at the NFL combine, coach Pete Carroll certainly understands nothing is guaranteed for the two-time 1,000-yard rusher given the nature of his injury and the physical, punishing style he runs the ball with.
If healthy, Carson and Rashaad Penny would give Seattle one of the league's best one-two punches. As the latter proclaimed to reporters on Monday, he still believes they "have the potential" to be one of the best running back duos ever. Unfortunately, the two have rarely ever been healthy at the same time, limiting opportunities to see what they could accomplish working in tandem as a thunder/lightning combination in a run-heavy offense.
The cold hard truth is that even if Carson passes his physical and receives clearance to return to the field this spring, after re-signing Penny to a one-year, $5.75 million deal, it's possible the Seahawks could opt to cut ties with the veteran due to his cost and injury history. If his neck issue prevents him from playing again or relegates him to being a shell of his former self, then obviously the team would waive him with a failed physical and his career could be over.
Jason Myers
2022 Cap Number: $5 million
Savings If Released: $4 million
Kickers can be frustratingly inconsistent on a year-to-year basis and regression to the mean is a real problem at the position, but few kickers have been as enigmatic as Myers has over the past four seasons. After losing a training camp battle to Sebastian Janikowski in 2018, the Seahawks cut him and he signed with the Jets, only to connect on 33 out of 36 field goals and earn his first Pro Bowl selection.
Making amends for their mistake, Seattle signed Myers to a four-year contract worth $15.45 million. Unfortunately, he endured a disappointing 2019 campaign, converting on only 82 percent of his field goal attempts and missing four extra points. He rebounded tremendously in 2020, however, going a perfect 24 for 24 on field goals while breaking Olindo Mare's franchise record for most consecutive field goals made, earning his money and then some.
Myers continued his roller coaster career with a down 2021 by splitting the uprights on just 73.9 percent of his field goals and missing three extra points. While he has shown he can be one of the league's best kickers when he's on, he has Seattle's 11th-highest salary cap hit this year. An extension would lower that number, but given the fact he hasn't performed well in two out of three seasons with the team, releasing him for cap relief and moving on at kicker could be in consideration.
Ugo Amadi
2022 Cap Number: $2.7 million
Savings If Released: $2.54 million
In many ways, Amadi has been one of the more successful day three selections for the Seahawks in recent drafts. The former Oregon standout has filled in admirably each of the previous two seasons replacing an injured Marquise Blair at slot cornerback, producing 108 tackles, 13 passes defensed, and an interception while logging nearly 1,300 defensive snaps. He's also been a core special teams player, thriving in kick and punt coverage.
However, Amadi's extended playing time could ironically pave the way for his exit if the Seahawks are strapped for cap space and want to make a move. Per OverTheCap.com, he's projected to receive a level one Proven Performance Escalator by playing in at least 35 percent of Seattle's snaps in two of his three prior seasons. Hitting that mark pushes his salary for 2022 up to a base salary that equals a First Right of Refusal restricted free agent tender at nearly $3 million.
Most likely, Seattle won't move on from Amadi, as the organization has always preferred keeping players on affordable rookie contracts. But the recent additions of veterans Justin Coleman and Artie Burns, who both have extensive slot cornerback and special teams experience, at least put him on notice with his inflated salary cap number and potential questions about his fit in a scheme with more man coverage.
Nick Bellore
2022 Cap Number: $2.75 million
Savings If Released: $2.15 million
One of the most popular players in the locker room due to his goofy personality and unique versatility, Bellore has evolved into one of the best special teams players in the NFL. He earned his first Pro Bowl nod in 2020 and last season, he ranked among league leaders with 15 special teams tackles while also helping spring running back Travis Homer for a long touchdown run on a fake punt.
But while Bellore continues to excel on special teams and provides insurance as a former starting NFL linebacker who can step into the lineup in a pinch, Seattle rarely has used him as a fullback and he played only 19 offensive snaps in 2021. Turning 33 years old in May with 11 seasons under his belt, it's worth wondering if he will soon begin showing signs of decline and he carries a fairly expensive price tag for a special teams player.
Releasing Bellore wouldn't be a shocker, as the Seahawks actually cut him before training camp two years ago before re-signing him. He could always be brought back on a more team-friendly deal. But with a chance to save north of $2 million by moving on from the veteran, the team's decision to add former Bears linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe could be a bad omen for his chances of being back next season.