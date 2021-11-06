Analysis: 5 Best Seahawks Storylines Through First Half of 2021

The Seahawks have put their fans on yet another emotional rollercoaster through the first half of the 2021 campaign. But there have also been some truly positive, feel-good developments on the field as well. Ty Dane Gonzalez breaks down five of the best storylines from Seattle's first eight games.

Following the whirlwind of an offseason the Seahawks had this year, it was only natural that their season would be equally as chaotic. There have been plenty of causes for their 3-5 start, some of which we'll touch upon in a future article, but there have also been some promising developments that have, at the very least, kept them afloat in the NFC wild-card picture.

As the team enjoys a much needed bye week, let's go over five of the best storylines from the first half of the year.

Seahawks stay competitive with Geno Smith at quarterback

The unusual sight of Russell Wilson, unable to grip a football after rupturing the tendon in his right middle finger and standing on the sidelines, will forever be burned into the brains of Seahawks fans everywhere. It was the first time in 10 years they watched their team play meaningful minutes without its superstar quarterback, forcing Smith into battle down nine points to the Rams in Week 5. Seattle fell short, but not without a fight from its backup quarterback, who led the offense to 10 points in the fourth quarter. That ultimately set the tone for Smith's subsequent three starts, in which the Seahawks stayed competitive but couldn't finish the job. They lost their next two games to the Steelers and Saints by a field goal each, despite the offense having possession in the closing minutes with a chance to win. However, they finally sealed the deal and in convincing fashion, blowing the doors off the Jaguars to the tune of a 31-7 win in Seattle as Smith threw for two scores and snuck one in with his legs. Thanks to the one-sided affair, the Seahawks posted a plus-18 point differential with the ninth-year passer under center. With Wilson looking more and more likely to return coming out of the bye, Smith and the team should be applauded for putting forth a respectable few weeks of football under unprecedented circumstances.

DK Metcalf takes another step forward

Metcalf started off slow—by his standards—while dealing with an ailing knee, but over the past few weeks, he's shown considerable growth in his game and has mostly done so without Wilson throwing to him. He's overcome elite cornerback talents such as Jalen Ramsey and Marshon Lattimore, hauling in seven catches for 194 yards and three touchdowns combined against the Rams and Saints, and has made several plays that exemplify a more refined pass catcher. He may not get his second All-Pro selection in a row, but given the circumstances, one could argue this is the best Metcalf has ever played. The fact that he's still getting better and better with each week, halfway through his third year in the NFL, is a scary sight for the 31 teams that passed up on him in 2019.

Making his debut a year after being drafted, Darrell Taylor impresses

It's been a long road travelled for Taylor, who missed his entire rookie season after suffering multiple setbacks in his recovery from lower leg surgery. He looked understandably green during the preseason, but once the games started to count, he quickly became a factor for Seattle's defense. Through the first half of the season, the pseudo-rookie holds the team lead in sacks with 4.0 and is second in pressures with 18. Perhaps the best part of his breakout year, however, is that he gets to continue playing it out. In the team's 23-20 overtime loss in Pittsburgh, Taylor was carted off the field with a scary neck injury. But in the end, it was discovered that no serious damage was done and he was cleared to return two weeks later. Upon his return, the Seahawks had their best pass rushing performance of the season, registering 30 pressures on Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Taylor had four of them, including a pair of quarterback hits. That's been on par with the rest of his season; he's been Seattle's most consistent pass rusher and keeps finding ways to make an impact.

Poona Ford, Al Woods leading turnaround for Seattle's rush defense

The Seahawks still find themselves near the bottom of the barrel in rushing yards allowed per game (127.1), but the last few weeks have indicated a significant turnaround. They limited Najee Harris and Alvin Kamara to a combined 132 yards on 44 carries in back-to-back weeks and held the Jaguars to 82 yards on the ground as well. A big reason for that has been the high-level play of both Ford and Woods, along with Bryan Mone. Seattle's defense is currently locked in a four-way tie with the Dolphins, Ravens and Rams atop the league in ESPN's run stop win rate metric (33 percent). Woods himself is seventh among all defensive tackles in the same category (43 percent). He and his teammates are playing great ball in the trenches as of late, looking more like the fifth-ranked unit the team fielded in 2020. It's been much needed.

Seahawks seemingly find a winning cornerback combo with D.J. Reed and Tre Brown

After weeks of trial and error, the Seahawks appear to have finally found an answer to their troubles at both outside cornerback positions. Reed's return to the right side has yielded top-of-the-league results and Brown has been a revelation since his Week 6 arrival. The two combined to allow just three catches for 15 yards against the Jaguars in their first game as Seattle's starting duo. They also posted similar numbers working as a tandem before Brown's full-time insertion into the lineup as well. Fans have the right to be cautiously optimistic given how disastrous Seattle's cornerback situation has been this year, but this will be a fun situation to monitor the rest of the way.