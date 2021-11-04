Analysis: 5 Breakout Candidates For Seahawks in Second Half

Plagued by unfortunate injury luck and a few underwhelming individual first halves, the Seahawks stumbled to the tune of a 3-5 record heading into the bye week. Yet, they only find themselves one game out of the NFC's final wild-card spot and have shown positive signs of a turnaround, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

However, surrounded by several other playoff hopefuls and facing one of the tougher remaining schedules in the NFL, they'll have to carry that momentum into the second half to its fullest extent. The margin for error is incredibly small, and the need for several players to step up their respective games has never been higher.

Here are five Seahawks who either finished the first half on an upward trend towards a breakout or have a great shot at making a difference on the final stretch.

WR Dee Eskridge

It's been seven weeks since Eskridge last played, having suffered a concussion late in his first professional game. The injury proved to have serious, long-term effects on the former second-round draft pick, forcing him to seek visual treatments in Florida during his stint on injured reserve. However, it appears he's on the verge of finally making his return after rejoining the team prior to its 31-7 win over the Jaguars on Sunday. If he can make it back in Week 10, alongside quarterback Russell Wilson (finger), the entire makeup of Seattle's offense will completely change. The dynamic ability of Eskridge both in the pass and run games has been sorely missed by offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, who's taken a large step away from pre-snap motion in the young receiver's absence. Eskridge will be crucial in allowing Waldron to return to his initial vision for the offense, which will also greatly benefit from the rookie's speed and excellent play-making ability.

TE Gerald Everett

Even with a taller quarterback under center in Geno Smith, the Seahawks have failed to utilize the middle of the field consistently and their tight ends are paying the price. Everett's year has been massively disappointing thus far, featuring just 14 catches for 135 yards and one touchdown. Of course, Everett suffered a pretty significant setback after Week 3, when he tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated. That forced him to miss two games before returning in Seattle's 23-20 overtime loss in Pittsburgh. Since then, he's caught just six balls for 58 yards, which is greatly assisted by a 41-yard catch-and-run against the Steelers. Nevertheless, with Wilson on the way back and Eskridge adding another element to the offense, things could open up for Everett to be more of a factor. Given all the talent around him, it's unlikely that he'll ever post huge numbers in one particular game, but he should see more opportunities to make a true impact in the second half.

DE Carlos Dunlap

Dunlap book-ended his first half with a pair of strong performances, but everything in between was more or less a disaster for him. From Weeks 2-7, the 32-year old defensive end registered just 10 pressures and 1.0 sack, and had multiple games in which he didn't even appear in your standard box score. But he did manage to finish the half in a big way, leading the Seahawks with five hurries, a quarterback hit and two pass deflections against the Jaguars. Sustaining that success into the second half would be a massive boon to a Seattle pass rush unit that, for much of the year, has been carried by Darrell Taylor alone. And if the defense is going to continue its turnaround despite facing high-end competition, it will need players like Dunlap to make a difference on the front line.

LB Jordyn Brooks

Following a great finish to his rookie campaign, Brooks' start to 2021 was a pretty big letdown. He seemingly regressed in coverage and struggled with disciplinary issues, which led to him being benched on multiple occasions in favor of fellow linebacker Cody Barton. But over the past couple weeks, particularly in the Seahawks' Week 7 loss to the Saints, Brooks looks to have figured things out. The numbers are not striking by any means, but the quality of his play has taken a clear turn in the right direction. Although he's had some hiccups here and there, he's made several key plays in the last two weeks, especially when stepping up in the box and playing the run. He's becoming a better all-around linebacker and that should show more in the second half.

CB Tre Brown

Being able to find a proper pairing at the outside cornerback positions, thanks in part to the revelation of the rookie Brown, has played a big role in Seattle's defense turning the corner as of late. Brown has looked comfortable through his first three career games, limiting opposing passers to a 50 percent completion rate, and receivers to just 44 yards on seven catches in 106 coverage snaps. He seems to have fully supplanted cornerback Sidney Jones on the left side, seeing the field on all but eight of the team's 76 defensive snaps versus Jacksonville and for good reason. The guy can ball, which has been a blessing for a Seahawks team that clearly mismanaged its approach to the position this offseason, aside from the fourth-round selection of Brown. He's going to be huge in the latter stages of the season.