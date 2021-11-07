Analysis: 5 Worst Seahawks Storylines Through First Half of 2021

Yesterday, we looked at the five best storylines from the first half of the Seahawks' 2021 campaign. But as they sit at the midway point with a 3-5 record, the bad has ultimately outweighed the good.

Here are five negatives that have put Seattle in a less than ideal spot with nine games to go.

Injuries, inconsistent play lead to disastrous 3-5 start

When it's rained, it's poured. However, there is no one culprit for the Seahawks' early-season struggles. At times, the defense let the offense down, the offense let the defense down and so on and so forth. Tack on significant injuries to three key offensive players in rookie receiver Dee Eskridge (concussion), running back Chris Carson (neck) and, of course, star quarterback Russell Wilson (finger) and you have a recipe for disaster. To be fair, Seattle played respectable football without Wilson under center, but its ceiling was undeniably capped by his absence. As a result, its aspirations of defending its divisional crown are all but gone, shifting the focus of the season to surviving a crowded NFC wild-card picture.

Seahawks struggle to involve tight ends in passing game

By the end of Week 9, the Seahawks may find themselves dead-last in the NFL in targeting their tight ends. Right now, they sit 30th with 31 targets—only one and three ahead of the Cardinals and Bengals, respectively. The free agent addition of Gerald Everett has yet to bear fruit, particularly after the fifth-year man's return from the COVID-19 list. Will Dissly has made some things happen when he's gotten the ball, but such opportunities have come few and far between. Colby Parkinson, following his return from a foot injury, continues to be a non-factor in the offensive gameplan. Overall, this feels eerily similar to how things went in 2020 for Seattle's offense. This has to change in the second half, especially with Wilson back, for the sake of sustaining a dynamic attack.

Neglecting center, cornerback positions come back to haunt Seattle

Both center and cornerback were widely regarded as key needs for the Seahawks this offseason, yet the team did very little to address either position. At center, they re-signed Ethan Pocic and tendered exclusive rights free agent Kyle Fuller, opting to forego their choice of any center they desired at pick No. 56 in the 2021 NFL Draft. Fuller started the team's first seven games and was inconsistent at best. Pocic started in Week 8 and followed suit. In the secondary, they lost four-year starter Shaquill Griffin, as well as Quinton Dunbar, to free agency and responded by taking a chance on the likes of Ahkello Witherspoon, Pierre Desir and Damarious Randall. All three didn't make it to Week 1 with the team, leaving Seattle to reshuffle the deck early and often. While it appears these woes have been put in the rearview mirror by D.J. Reed's return to the right side and rookie Tre Brown's insertion into the starting lineup, poor cornerback play was one of the biggest factors in the Seahawks' first three losses of the year. There were clear signs of a need to upgrade at both spots and they had plenty of opportunity to make it happen, but nothing came of it and now they're paying the price.

L.J. Collier becomes healthy scratch in six of eight games

Coming off a solid second season, Collier was initially expected to be a key member of Seattle's front line. Instead, he's been a healthy inactive for 75 percent of the season and was shopped by the team in the weeks leading up to last Tuesday's trade deadline. He's still a Seahawk—until the offseason, at least—but there doesn't seem to be light at the end of the tunnel for him in the Pacific Northwest. Head coach Pete Carroll has said Collier's lack of usage thus far has been due to matchups and a desire to get bigger bodies in there. However, it's hard to imagine there isn't a deeper rooted issue here. Both of Collier's activations were brought on by injury, not matchups. And he played well in those games, only to be scratched again the following week. This has been a mind-boggling situation that continues to get worse as each game passes by.

Penalties, poor clock management highlight Seahawks' mental errors

Avoidable mistakes are nothing new for the Seahawks, who've failed to improve in this department despite years worth of well-documented evidence. Despite burning several unnecessary timeouts, they're still a top-five team in delay of game penalties. From gifting teams automatic first downs to erasing big plays of their own, they lack a general sense of situational awareness—and that ultimately goes beyond penalties. DK Metcalf's mental lapse late in Pittsburgh is a great example of this, in which he failed to get out of bounds in field goal territory and nearly let time expire before the Seahawks could tie the Steelers and force overtime. Seattle quarterbacks have also become notorious for holding the ball too long and taking sacks. And all of this falls on Carroll, who has to do a better job of keeping his players on their Ps and Qs. No team is going to be perfect week in and week out, but these issues have been a constant in the Seahawks' lives and Carroll has to focus more of his energy into keeping these mistakes at a minimum.