Analysis: Assessing Seahawks' Defensive Position Groups After First Week of Free Agency

One week of free agency is already in the books. After making a few moves to replace Shaquill Griffin the secondary and re-sign Poona Ford, what's next for the Seahawks as they try to bolster their defense from front to back?

Sticking with status quo, general manager John Schneider and the Seahawks didn't necessarily make any splashy signings during the first week of free agency. However, the franchise did address several positions of need, including signing former 49ers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon.

With one week of free agency in the books, here's a look at how Seattle's roster is shaping up on the defensive side of the ball and what's next for each positional group as the offseason unfolds.

Defensive End

Players on Roster: L.J. Collier, Rasheem Green, Darrell Taylor, Alton Robinson

Additions: None

Departures: None

Unsigned Free Agents: Carlos Dunlap, Benson Mayowa, Damontre Moore

What's Next: As has become the norm each offseason, Seattle finds itself desperate for experienced pass rushing reinforcements off the edge. The decision to release Dunlap was understandable given his expensive cap hit and age, but it created a massive hole for the Seahawks' defense. Trying to re-sign him to a more affordable deal should be the top priority after he produced 5.0 sacks in just eight games last season. If the team can't find a way to bring him back, there are other alternatives still available on the market as fallback options, including Ryan Kerrigan, Justin Houston, and Jadeveon Clowney. The team could also re-sign Benson Mayowa, who finished the 2020 campaign on a strong note. While the organization remains high on Taylor's upside and Robinson impressed as a rookie, exiting free agency without a quality veteran would be a failure for Schneider.

Defensive Tackle

Players on Roster: Jarran Reed, Poona Ford, Bryan Mone, Cedrick Lattimore, Myles Adams

Additions: None

Departures: None

Unsigned Free Agents: None

What's Next: In the short term, the Seahawks appear to be in excellent shape in the interior of their defensive line. Reed still has one year left on his current contract, while Ford recently signed a two-year extension to keep him with the team through the 2022 season. Mone received an exclusive rights tender and after a stellar debut in the playoffs, Lattimore could be ready to take on a bigger rotational role after signing a future/reserve contract. With Reed set to hit free agency next March, it might not be a bad idea to consider drafting a defensive tackle or signing one as a priority undrafted free agent, but it's far from a glaring need.

Linebacker

Players on Roster: Bobby Wagner, Jordyn Brooks, Cody Barton, Ben Burr-Kirven

Additions: None

Departures: Shaquem Griffin

Unsigned Free Agents: K.J. Wright, Bruce Irvin

What's Next: One of the biggest remaining questions for Seattle to answer is whether or not K.J. Wright will be back in the fold in 2021. The long-time standout linebacker enjoyed one of his finest seasons last year, but with Brooks ready to play full-time and the team lacking cap space, it remains unclear whether the team will be able to retain him. If Wright and Bruce Irvin aren't re-signed, Barton will likely be the favorite to step in as the starting SAM linebacker in his third season. It's possible the Seahawks could also explore drafting a hybrid edge rusher/linebacker to fill that role, though that may not be ideal with only three draft choices currently.

Cornerback

Players on Roster: Tre Flowers, D.J. Reed, Ahkello Witherspoon, Ugo Amadi, Gavin Heslop, Jordan Miller

Additions: Ahkello Witherspoon

Departures: Shaquill Griffin

Unsigned Free Agents: Quinton Dunbar, Jayson Stanley, Linden Stephens

What's Next: The departure of Griffin for Jacksonville left a major void in Seattle's secondary, but the team worked swiftly to sign a potential replacement in Witherspoon. The former third round pick out of Colorado will likely compete against Flowers for a starting spot across from Reed, who played very well down the stretch to close out the 2020 season. In the slot, Marquise Blair will be returning from an ACL tear and once again compete against Blair in training camp, while Heslop and Miller will likely be camp bodies battling for practice squad roles. This still looks like a group in need of further reinforcements, which could mean the eventual return of Dunbar on a team-friendly deal and/or snagging a cornerback from a solid draft class featuring a bevy of lengthy, athletic prospects at the position.

Safety

Players on Roster: Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs, Marquise Blair, Ryan Neal

Additions: None

Departures: None

Unsigned Free Agents: Lano Hill, Damarious Randall

What's Next: After sending multiple first-round picks to the Jets to acquire Adams, negotiating a long-term extension with the All-Pro safety sits atop Schneider's offseason to-do list. Coming off his first Pro Bowl selection, Diggs also will be seeking a new contract entering the final year of his current deal, so there are certainly long-term issues that must be addressed at the position. Assuming both players are extended as anticipated, Blair and Neal provide two excellent reserve options with starter upside behind them who can also play significant snaps in sub-packages, giving the team top-notch safety depth. Drafting a hedge could be a possibility, but much like defensive tackle, the Seahawks should be happy with this position group as constructed.