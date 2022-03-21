Analysis: Assessing State of Seahawks' Roster After One Week of Free Agency

Seattle moved on from two franchise pillars earlier this month, signaling a rebuild. Minus Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner, how does the roster look following the first wave of free agency?

With the calendar approaching April and free agency well underway, the Seahawks have endured a metamorphic, era-ending offseason thus far.

Gone are superstar quarterback Russell Wilson and linebacker Bobby Wagner, the last two members remaining from their most recent Super Bowl teams. Gone are defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. and offensive line coach Mike Solari, who were both ousted in favor of internal replacements Clint Hurtt and Andy Dickerson respectively in a significant coaching staff overhaul.

In the wake of these moves, after finishing last in the NFC West, general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll haven't knocked the barn down to the studs and don't seem keen on a full-scale rebuild. Seattle has continued to be aggressive retaining many of its own players while looking to fill key areas of need with outside free agents, though they have certainly swung and missed on a few players.

Examining the state of their roster as constructed currently, which positions should the Seahawks feel good about moving forward? And where do they need to find upgrades as free agency progresses into next month's draft?

Here's a detailed look at Seattle's depth chart on offense, defense, and special teams and each player on the roster placed in one of five tiers: All-Pro, Pro Bowl Caliber, Quality Starter, Viable Reserve, and Fringe Player.

Offense Additions: Drew Lock, Noah Fant, Austin Blythe, Darwin Thompson Departures: Russell Wilson, Gerald Everett, Jamarco Jones After making the shocking move to trade Russell Wilson, the Seahawks have been left in a place where no franchise wants to be: quarterback purgatory. As things stand, they only have two signal callers on the roster with Lock currently penciled in as the starter and inexperienced third-year passer Jacob Eason behind him as the only backup. Pursuing upgrades, they could still trade for someone like Baker Mayfield, re-sign free agent Geno Smith, take a flier on Colin Kaepernick, and/or draft a quarterback next month. There's no shortage of alternatives, though it remains unclear if any of them will yield quality play under center next season. Looking at the rest of the offense, Seattle still has one of the better receiving corps in the NFC thanks to the presence of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. The organization remains high on Dee Eskridge, whose rookie season proved to be a disappointment due to a concussion that cost him seven games, while Freddie Swain progressed well in his sophomore season and could be in line for more targets. Adding another wideout in free agency or the draft shouldn't be ruled out. The tight end group should be improved with the uber-athletic Noah Fant joining the squad, Colby Parkinson poised for a breakout, and Will Dissly re-signing. The return of Rashaad Penny will bolster the backfield group, though Carson's status remains uncertain coming off neck surgery and drafting another back seems near guaranteed. Away from quarterback, the two biggest remaining question marks for the Seahawks remain at the tackle positions. With Duane Brown and Brandon Shell still unsigned and no other veterans signed to replace them at this point, second-year players Stone Forsythe and Jake Curhan would start if the team had a game next week. Between them, the two have started a combined five games. It's safe to say rolling forward without at least bringing in quality veteran competition to battle against them would not be an ideal game plan heading into camp. Look for the front office to add at least one veteran and draft at least one tackle next month. As for the remainder of Seattle's offensive line, the interior looks to be in decent shape with veteran Gabe Jackson, two-year starter Damien Lewis, and fourth-year guard Phil Haynes returning alongside newcomer Austin Blythe at center. The team should be on the lookout for additional guard depth in the latter stages of the draft and a long-term solution at center remains very much on the table with Blythe signing only a one-year deal. It's also possible Ethan Pocic could still be brought back on a reasonable contract to compete against him. Defense Additions: Shelby Harris, Uchenna Nwosu, Artie Burns Departures: Bobby Wagner, D.J. Reed, Carlos Dunlap, Kerry Hyder, Benson Mayowa Set to transition towards more 3-4 oriented fronts under the direction of new defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt and associate head coach Sean Desai, the Seahawks have been busy revamping their defensive end group seeking more athletic, hybrid-style edge defenders. To save cap space, they cut Carlos Dunlap, Kerry Hyder, and Benson Mayowa, opening the door for ascending third-year defender Darrell Taylor and newcomer Uchenna Nwosu to take over as the starters at the LEO defensive end and SAM linebacker roles. Alton Robinson stands out as the only viable backup behind them right now, so drafting at least one edge defender next month will be imperative. Having already ran a fair amount of bear and 4-3 under fronts the past couple of years, Seattle hasn't needed to make as many significant changes at defensive tackle. Poona Ford will return for his fourth year as a starter and could see snaps as a nose tackle as well as defensive end, while Al Woods re-signed on a two-year deal after a sensational 2021 campaign. Fourth-year player Bryan Mone signed his exclusive rights tender and should play a key rotational role subbing in at nose tackle. The arrival of Shelby Harris and return of Quinton Jefferson will give Hurtt two viable starting options at base defensive end who also have the size and quickness to create havoc rushing from the interior. Wilson wasn't the only high profile Seahawk to get sent packing this offseason, as the team made the difficult call to release linebacker Bobby Wagner and create $16 million in cap relief. With the eight-time All-Pro now heading elsewhere, the torch will be passed to Jordyn Brooks, who finished with a franchise-record 184 tackles last season and looks poised to emerge as the franchise's next elite linebacker. Beside him, Cody Barton played well replacing Wagner in a pair of games to close out last season, but he hasn't had much experience on defense in his first three seasons. He will be the favorite to start at MIKE linebacker, but don't be surprised if the team invests a day two or early day three pick to find a future starter at the position. In the secondary, the Seahawks achieved their goal of retaining most of their secondary, re-signing Pro Bowler Quandre Diggs to a three-year, $40 million contract and bringing back Sidney Jones on a one-year pact. Unfortunately, they were priced out trying to re-sign starting cornerback D.J. Reed, losing him to the Jets in free agency. To help lessen the blow of Reed's exit, the team brought in sixth-year defender Artie Burns, who thrived with the Bears last season with Desai serving as his coordinator. He likely will compete for snaps in the slot against Marquise Blair and Ugo Amadi, though he has prior experience as a boundary cornerback as well. If Tre Brown isn't fully recovered from knee surgery, he may start there instead. While Seattle is set at safety for the foreseeable future, cornerback remains a spot of significant need long-term and a high draft pick could be invested at the position. Special Teams

While the Seahawks have undergone significant changes on offense and defense thus far this offseason with two franchise pillars departing, they have maintained status quo on special teams. The trio of kicker Jason Myers, punter Michael Dickson, and long snapper Tyler Ott all remain under contract and barring a surprise move to add competition at those three spots, they will be starting in Week 1.

What Seattle needs to figure out, however, is who will return kicks and punts. Two years ago, Reed brought a spark as a punt returner, but the team took him off special teams last year when he became a full-time starter. In 2021, Swain proved to be serviceable as a punt returner, while Dee Jay Dallas returned the majority of kickoffs with moderate success. In the latter stages of free agency, the team could try to sign a return specialist to add competition to the position, but receiver Dee Eskridge may be the best option with his explosive track speed if he can stay healthy. It's possible Eskridge could return kicks and Swain will remain the main punt returner, while drafting a player with return capabilities always remains on the table.