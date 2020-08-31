Analysis: Comparing Seahawks, Vikings Blockbuster Trades

Throughout the offseason, with Jadeveon Clowney remaining unsigned, the Seahawks remained linked to numerous big-name pass rushers.

In particular, starting shortly after Seattle was ousted by Green Bay in the Divisional Round, rumors swirled about a potential deal for Jacksonville edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue, who already had expressed his desire to be traded.

Trading for Ngakoue seemed like the type of bold move general manager John Schneider would sign off on, especially after making a similar deal for a franchise-tagged rusher in Clowney last August. Landing the 25-year old defensive end would instantly upgrade one of the NFL's worst pass rushes from a year ago.

But in this case, rumors proved to be little more than typical offseason fodder. While it's possible the two sides discussed a trade at some point, nothing ever came to fruition and it looked like the Jaguars would hold on to the disgruntled rusher, who had refused to sign his tag and didn't report to training camp.

Instead, Schneider had his eyes on a different prize to help bolster Seattle's defense, sending a king's ransom to New York for All-Pro safety Jamal Adams shortly before the start of training camp. One month later, the Jaguars finally found a suitor for Ngakoue, dealing him to the Vikings for a couple of draft picks.

When it comes to blockbuster trades such as the ones made for Adams and Ngakoue, it takes several years to truly evaluate whether or not a team made the right move going all-in for a premium talent.

Keeping that in mind, for this exercise, I'm going to compare the two trades based on compensation given up, years under contract for the acquired player, and positional value. I will then forecast which team will be the biggest winner both in the short and long-term.

Breaking Down Seattle's Deal for Jamal Adams

From a compensation standpoint, the Seahawks gave away the farm to land Adams, shipping two first-round picks, a third-round pick, and Bradley McDougald to the Jets in exchange for the dynamic playmaking safety. Many have scoffed at the price Schneider paid, but there are several reasons why he was willing to make such a move.

For one, with college football's upcoming season in peril and several conferences already postponing play, the 2021 NFL Draft will be a bigger crapshoot than usual. Teams will struggle scouting players and as a result, a late first round pick may not be near as valuable as normal. It's highly unlikely an impact player near Adams caliber would be available to select in the 20s.

Secondly, while Seattle had a clear need for pass rushing help, Schneider and coach Pete Carroll have always valued elite secondary talent over premium edge defenders. Adams can do it all, wreaking havoc off the edge as a blitzer, flying all over the field in pursuit as a run defender, and sticking to receivers and tight ends in coverage. That versatility is invaluable in Carroll's scheme, further justifying the steep price tag and an eventual market-setting contract extension.

Last but not least, the fact Adams was willing to play on his affordable rookie deal in 2020 to help facilitate the deal cannot be understated. Under club control through 2021 since New York picked up his fifth-year option and carrying a cap hit below $4 million this year, Schneider and the Seahawks will have ample time to negotiate a long-term deal, which surely made it easier to pull the trigger on a trade.

Breaking Down Minnesota's Deal for Yannick Ngakoue

For several months, reports indicated the Jaguars wouldn't move Ngakoue without receiving at least a first-round pick. But potential buyers scoffed at this price for a player who was under the franchise tag and they lost leverage, forcing them to settle for the Vikings offer of a second and fifth-round pick.

While edge rusher wasn't Minnesota's greatest need with star Danielle Hunter under contract through 2023, the team did lose four-time Pro Bowler Everson Griffen in free agency. Teaming Ngakoue up with Hunter should give the Vikings one of the most athletic, fearsome pass rushing duos in the NFL in 2019, as they've produced a combined 46.5 sacks and 89 quarterback hits over the past two seasons.

Financially, the previously cap-strapped Vikings also made out well in this deal. Under terms of the franchise tag, Ngakoue was set to make more than $17 million in 2020. But he wanted out of town so badly that he accepted a $12 million tender to finalize the trade. Between the two players, Hunter and Ngakoue will account for a combined $21 million cap hit, which is smaller than Chiefs star Frank Clark and Bears star Khalil Mack.

If there's a downside, which the Seahawks know all too well from their experience with Clowney last year, the Vikings won't have the ability to negotiate a long-term deal with Ngakoue until after the season concludes. But unlike Seattle, they do have the ability to franchise tag him again next March, making it less likely he hits the market.

Which Team Made the Best Deal?

In the short term, the Vikings may have gotten better value acquiring a former Pro Bowler in Ngakoue for just a second-round selection and a day three pick. The fact he took significantly less to sign his tag and finalize the trade also plays in the organization's favor for the 2020 season, as he has the talent to be one of the biggest pass rushing bargains in the game.

But assuming Ngakoue performs how Minnesota hopes he will and he racks up double digit sacks, he's going to command north of $20 million per year as a free agent next March. While they have the projected cap space to absorb such a hit, they have several other valuable pending free agents to try to re-sign, including safety Anthony Harris and running back Dalvin Cook. Not known for his run defense and never being selected an All-Pro, that may be too expensive to pay with Hunter already under contract, opening the door for him to leave as a one-year rental.

As for the Seahawks, Adams has been an All-Pro selection twice in three NFL seasons, already has looked the part of a player worth giving up multiple first round picks for on the practice field, and seems very happy with his new surroundings. With two years left on his deal, Schneider won't have to panic about getting a new deal done right now and he will be able to shift his focus to extending him next offseason without fear of losing the star safety.

Obviously, if the Jets hit on one or both of the first round picks the Seahawks sent them and Adams doesn't prove to be the difference maker helping the team get back to the Super Bowl he's chalked up to be, then a few years from now, this roll of the dice could be viewed as a failed gamble.

Still, given the importance of safeties in Carroll's scheme, his rare blend of physical tools and instincts, and his more desirable contract situation, a strong argument can be made Adams is the more valuable player of the two and will wind up being the better long-term investment, even if the initial cost proved to be far more expensive.