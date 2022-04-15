Analysis: Desmond Ridder Is Seahawks' Russell Wilson Antidote

The Seahawks need to draft a quarterback and Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder is an exciting prospect. Matty F. Brown breaks down Ridder's best traits and explains how the young arm is the antidote to the previous approach of Russell Wilson.

Quarterback Desmond Ridder is earning growing praise as we approach the 2022 NFL Draft. The Cincinnati Bearcat stands out largely due to his ability as a pure pocket passer who consistently honors the conventional timing and structure of plays.

This approach makes Ridder somewhat of a throwback versus the improvisational trend at the position. Ridder's anticipation and understanding of coverage sees him attempt throws that end up with him looking like a brave genius or even a total maniac. This is particularly noticeable when he targets intermediate windows and/or versus two-high zone coverages.

The style of Ridder as a quarterback is therefore a complete 180° from that of past Seahawks passer Russell Wilson. In that sense, Ridder is the antidote. If the Seahawks are going to be changed in 2022, let's have a completely different look at the most important spot in the NFL too.

Seattle needs to upgrade its quarterback position beyond Drew Lock, Geno Smith and Jacob Eason. General manager John Schneider and company should not waste the opportunity to roll the dice at quarterback in the 2022 cycle. Ridder is an option they must seriously consider when on the clock in late April.

Whether NFL front offices grade Ridder as highly as certain sections of "Film Twitter" is uncertain. It could well be that draft media has finally caught up to Ridder's true ranking. He had previously been thought of as an early second-rounder. However, in a class lacking a clear consensus quarterback to take No. 1 overall, it feels just as likely that Ridder is drafted in the top-10 rather than as a day two pick.