Analysis: Does Win Over Jaguars Change Seahawks' Approach to Trade Deadline?

How much does the Seahawks' 31-7 win over the Jaguars move the needle for them in regards to the trade deadline? Ty Dane Gonzalez offers his thoughts.

The Seahawks have snapped their three-game losing streak with a satisfying blowout victory over the Jaguars on Sunday. But even after the feel-good win, they still sit in the middle of a packed NFC wild-card race at an unfavorable record of 3-5. Now comes Tuesday's trade deadline, which will force them to decide who they want to be the rest of the way.

Faced with one of the toughest remaining schedules in the NFL, Seattle's chances of contending for the postseason are still slim. Add on a pair of head-to-head losses against two of the teams ahead in the wild-card standings and those odds go down even further. But this is a roster that's built to win now, helmed by a coaching staff that's under a considerable amount of pressure to perform, so it's unlikely the white flag will be waved.

The question is: should the Seahawks spend future assets to improve a 3-5 team with a murky path to the playoffs? The most reasonable—and responsible—answer would be "no," but do they feel the same way? Of course, they may be getting the biggest addition of all with the potential return of star quarterback Russell Wilson. Pair that with Sunday's win and the organization could feel as if momentum has swung in their favor.

If they wind up being active over the next 24 hours or so, it's likely they'll do a bit of both selling and buying. They've actively shopped defensive end L.J. Collier in recent weeks, and made him a healthy scratch for the sixth time in eight games on Sunday. Running back Rashaad Penny could also be of interest to teams for a conditional late-round draft pick, though he's been ineffective since returning from injury, most recently rushing for just seven yards on seven carries against the Jaguars.

For fans looking for potentially surprising subtractions: tight end Gerald Everett, who boasts plenty of talent but has failed to make an impact thus far, may also be available. Veteran offensive tackle Duane Brown is another possibility, though that may cause more problems—particularly with Wilson—than it would solve.

From the perspective of adding to Seattle's roster, the two spots general manager John Schneider could look to upgrade at would be center and pass rush. Versus Jacksonville, Ethan Pocic supplanted Kyle Fuller in the starting lineup and was tabbed with a poor 43.9 pass blocking grade from Pro Football Focus. And while the Seahawks generated a whopping 30 pressures against the Jaguars' underrated offensive line, their pass rush has been inconsistent for most of the season and could use someone who can finish off those pressures for sacks.

Fans have also pounded the table for Schneider and company to target a receiver such as Odell Beckham Jr. or Brandin Cooks. But with rookie wideout Dee Eskridge expected to return after the bye week, the front office's desire for a pass catcher likely doesn't match that of the fans.

Judging by the stagnant nature of the market and the Seahawks' current position, however, don't be surprised if they decide to stand pat and don't make a single deal. They're in a tough spot where it's hard to justify whichever path they choose to take, and finding the lesser of two—or rather three—evils is nearly impossible.

At the very least, we'll have a better understanding of what the Seahawks think of themselves by Tuesday afternoon.