Analysis: Odell Beckham Jr.'s Reported Interest in Seahawks Makes Little Sense

Multiple reports have suggested that Seattle is Odell Beckham Jr.'s top preferred destination. But can the Seahawks actually offer him the fit and opportunity he's seeking?

A scenario in which receiver Odell Beckham Jr. winds up in Seattle appears to be more than wishful thinking at this point. According to Mike Jones of USA TODAY Sports, Beckham is eyeing the Pacific Northwest while the Seahawks, encouraged by superstar quarterback Russell Wilson, internally discuss the possibility.

Of course, Beckham still has to go through waivers on Monday. Because Week 9 of the NFL season is still ongoing, the waiver order will be based on the Week 8 records of all 32 teams. This means the Seahawks, currently sitting at a record of 3-5, will have the ninth-best odds of being awarded the two-time All-Pro. The teams ahead of them include the Lions, Texans, Dolphins, Jets, Jaguars, Washington Football Team, Eagles and Giants.

This, however, assumes the Seahawks—or any team for that matter—will, in fact, place a claim on him. Beckham carries a $7.25 million salary cap hit the rest of the way, which would eat a little over half of Seattle's space. He would also become a free agent after the season, given the Browns restructured his contract to erase the final two years on it.

Seattle, Jacksonville, Philadelphia, Denver, Carolina, Washington, Los Angeles (Chargers), Pittsburgh and Cincinnati are the only teams with enough cap space to fit him in. However, it's reportedly Beckham's preference that he clears waivers and reaches free agency, and every interested team may feel the same way.

For a team like the Seahawks, who currently have $13.3 million in available funds, taking on such a salary appears to be a no-brainer at face value. With the trade deadline come and gone, Seattle has no other legitimate use for that money as far as 2021 goes. But it's not that simple; whatever extra money the team finishes the year with will be rolled over into 2022.

Having some additional flexibility may prove valuable to the Seahawks, who still don't know where their future is going to take them. They're already set to have the eighth-most salary cap space in the NFL when the offseason begins.

Entering negotiations with Beckham as a free agent could also lead to longer term security. But any deal he signs is expected to come at a lower 2021 number than $7.25 million. And he ultimately gets to choose where he goes, so even if he winds up losing money in the process, clearing waivers could be a win-win for him and the team he lands with.

Early reports suggest that, if Beckham gets the opportunity to pick his next destination, that would be the "Emerald City." This is somewhat surprising, given that his feud with the Browns organization was reportedly brought on by his unhappiness with the amount of targets he was receiving, or lack thereof. Since returning from a torn ACL in Week 3, Beckham saw an average of 5.6 targets per game. Therefore, it's easy to wonder why he seemingly has his heart set on joining a receiving corps led by the star duo of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

Through the Seahawks' first eight games, Metcalf and Lockett have averaged a combined 14.25 targets. That's good for 51.8 percent of the team's total pass attempts, leaving the rest of Seattle's receivers to fend for a little under half the remaining action. In the absence of rookie Dee Eskridge (concussion), there hasn't been a true quality tertiary option that's cropped up. Freddie Swain has primarily been that guy, posting the third-most targets on the team with a meager average of 3.2.

How much would that change with Beckham in the mix? Perhaps by a little, but he's unlikely to see a noticeable boost in targets from what he got in Cleveland. This is going to be Metcalf and Lockett's show no matter what. There's also the effect of Eskridge's impending return, which would also further eat into Beckham's chances.

From a pure talent perspective, this would be a great problem for the Seahawks to have. However, does Beckham understand the reality of the situation he's reportedly looking to enter? And if he doesn't, will Seattle want to run the risk of causing an unnecessary distraction amidst an already disappointing season?

Even with Wilson (finger) set to make his way back and the team's playoff chances improving over the past two weeks, the Seahawks are still 3-5. The division is all but lost and a wild-card spot is far from guaranteed. While it remains to be seen what Beckham's priorities are, should he really be all that interested in a sub .500 team that's not going to overpay for him and won't give him an expanded role?

Something just doesn't add up here.