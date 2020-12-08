SI.com
SeahawkMaven
HomeGM ReportGame DayPodcastsNewsThe Nest
Search

Analysis: Ranking Seahawks Potential Playoff Opponents

Colby Patnode

Man, that was about as ugly a football game as the Seahawks have played in the Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll era. But while social media yet again plots out the demise of the Seahawks, it is important to remember that the team is still in great shape to make the postseason in 2020. Now, if the Seahawks play as they did against the Giants for the remainder of the season, the playoffs could be in jeopardy. However, the team is still 8-4 and for the first time ever, seven teams from each conference will make the playoffs.

If the Seahawks go 2-2 down the stretch, they're going to make the postseason. However, their seeding is still up in the air. As things currently sit, the Seahawks hold the fifth seed, and depending on how they play the final quarter of the season, they could still earn as high as the second seed in the conference. The top seed, and the only first-round bye this year, appears out of reach for Seattle, as they are now two games back with four to play. But in a year with no fans in the stands, home field advantage has never meant less.

With so much still up in the air, we can't possibly predict who will be their opponent in the Wild Card round. But what we can do is size up the competition. Who presents the "easiest" matchup for the Seahawks? Who would they like to avoid? Let's take a look at the possibilities.

If the Seahawks get a Wild Card spot...

Let's assume for a moment that the Seahawks cannot win their division, a fate that is still very much theirs for the taking. This would land the Seahawks as one of the three wild card teams and thus would send them to face off against the NFC East champion, the Rams, or the Packers. Who is the easiest matchup?

1. New York Giants

As we just saw, there is nothing easy about a suddenly surging Giants team. They have a legitimate defense and are finding their stride in the running game. Daniel Jones has taken some serious strides in recent months and Joe Judge looks to be an excellent head coach. But this doesn't change the fact that they're a limited offensive football team. A run game and defense can carry you a long way, but if you're not elite in either area, you're only as scary as your quarterback.

2. Washington Football Team

Washington gets the edge over the Giants thanks to a ferocious pass rush, a savvy veteran quarterback, and legitimate playmakers like Terry McClaurin and Logan Thomas, as well as running backs J.D. McKissic and Antonio Gibson. They just knocked off the previously undefeated Steelers on the road. The Seahawks will get to see what Washington has to offer in two weeks and playing on that turf in late December is a potential nightmare scenario.

3. Los Angeles Rams

As already seen once this year, the Rams most certainly have the Seahawks number and their defense is legitimately scary. But getting to play in southern California in an indoor stadium and the wildly inconsistent play of Jared Goff make them a far more palatable opponent than Green Bay.

4. Green Bay Packers

You're obviously more afraid of Aaron Rodgers than Jared Goff and the prospects of going to Lambeau Field in the dead of winter is never a fun task. In addition, the Packers have been a thorn in the side of Russell Wilson and can get after the quarterback defensively, which would make this a scenario where the Seahawks could easily bow out of the playoffs in the first round.

If the Seahawks win the NFC West...

Now things get a bit stickier. If the Seahawks win the NFC West, they will either be the second or third seed in the NFC Playoffs (assuming the Saints earn the first-round bye). This means they'll either play the sixth or seventh seed, leaving open quite a few possibilities. So who would be the "best-case scenario?" Let's rank them.

1. San Francisco 49ers

That's right, the 49ers are still in the playoff hunt despite all their injuries, a testament to their Top 10 defense and solid coaching staff. They're also getting healthier at the right time and will be no easy out on anybody the rest of the season. Russell Wilson has handled the 49ers quite well but their great defense and tough run game will give anybody trouble. A seventh loss last weekend put a damper on their wild card chances, but a hot finish could get them in and they would be dangerous as a road playoff team.

2. Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals were flying high after their overtime victory against the Seahawks in Week 7 and appeared ready to stake their claim as the new sheriff in the NFC West. But since then, the Cardinals have gone 1-4 and were only got the one win on the miraculous Hail Mary completion against the Bills. Kyler Murray is struggling with a shoulder injury and teams are starting to adjust to his style of play.

3. Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings were the first team to really slow down the Seahawks this year and just completely out-physicaled the Seahawks on both sides of the ball. They're playing much better now and Kirk Cousins is back to his solid, albeit unspectacular, self under center. Minnesota can play keep away with Dalvin Cook starring in the backfield and force Wilson to be patient down the field defensively, a scary proposition for Seattle's suddenly struggling offense.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay is an enigma. One week they look like true Super Bowl contenders. The next week, they look as though they could be beaten by anybody. Oddly enough, it's not Tom Brady, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, or Rob Gronkowski that should worry Seahawks fans. It is their top-notch defense and former Russell Wilson nemesis Todd Bowles that should keep you up at night. Tampa's stout front and a ball-control offense could carry the Bucs far so long as coach Bruce Arians allows it.

5. Los Angeles Rams

For all the reasons mentioned above, the Rams are an extremely difficult matchup for the Seahawks. However, if the Seahawks win the division, they likely would not face the Rams in the first round, making the most difficult path the least likely. 

With four weeks left to go, anything can happen. In the NFC alone, as many as 10 teams are vying for one of the six remaining spots. And since the Seahawks could fall anywhere between the second and seventh seed, their list of potential Wild Card Round opponents is at least that long. But when all is said and done, here are the best matchups for the Seahawks in the opening round of the playoffs.

1. New York Giants

2. Washington Football Team

3. San Francisco 49ers

4. Arizona Cardinals

5. Minnesota Vikings

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

7. Los Angeles Rams

8. Green Bay Packers

In order for these potential matchups to mean anything, the Seahawks will need to get Wilson back on track. If they can't, their opponent in the first round of the playoffs really won't matter. It'll be an early exit for a team that once dreamed of being Super Bowl contenders.

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Seahawks Expect Brandon Shell to Return, Face Former Team in Week 14

Sidelined for the past two games with a high ankle sprain, the Seahawks have badly missed Shell's presence at the right tackle spot and hope to welcome him back to the lineup for a must-win game against the Jets.

CorbinSmithNFL

Russell Wilson Remains in Funk, Seahawks Falter in Shocking Loss to Giants

Struggling to keep the offense on schedule, absorbing multiple sacks for big losses, and consequently sputtering on third down, Wilson and the Seahawks were held to just one touchdown in an embarrassing home defeat to the underdog Giants.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

Was a12

Rashaad Penny's Return Coming at Perfect Time for Slumping Seahawks

Scoring under 20 points for the second time in four games, Seattle needs a spark offensively. Considering the team's injury situation in the backfield, the explosive Penny could provide just that as he returns to practice this week.

CorbinSmithNFL

Report Card: Top Performers in Seahawks 17-12 Loss to Giants

Dropping to 8-4 on the season, the Seahawks couldn't find a rhythm offensively all afternoon against the surging Giants. Reporter Corbin Smith hands out game grades following Seattle's five-point defeat at Lumen Field.

CorbinSmithNFL

3 Up, 3 Down: Winners, Losers from Seahawks Embarrassing Week 13 Defeat to Giants

Following a prime time victory in Philadelphia, Seattle was looking to extend its winning streak to three games against New York, but struggled offensively through all four quarters and couldn't overcome four turnovers.

Thomas Hall10

Rashaad Penny Officially Returning for Seahawks, Darrell Taylor's Season in Doubt

Updates have consistently been changing when it comes to time tables for Penny and Taylor to return, but after weeks of speculation, the former will finally make his way back onto the practice field. As for the latter, further uncertainty looms with five games left to play in the regular season.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

pjroy317

5 Key Moments Leading to Seahawks' Brutal Loss 17-12 Loss to Giants

With Russell Wilson unable to get going and the offense stuck in quicksand all afternoon long, the Seahawks were dealt a devastating Week 13 loss on their own turf. Which plays ultimately led to Seattle's demise?

Nick Lee

Halftime Observations: Seahawks 5, Giants 0

With Russell Wilson and the offense struggling to muster much of anything, Seattle pitched a shut out and used a late safety from a blocked punt by safety Ryan Neal to enter the break nursing a five-point lead over New York.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks vs. Giants Week 13 Predictions

In a battle of division leaders, the Seahawks will play host to one of the NFL's hottest teams in the Giants, who have won four out of six and three in a row. Which team will extend their current winning streak at Lumen Field?

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks Down 2 Tackles, Carlos Dunlap Active vs. Giants

Seattle will have to roll with either Jamarco Jones or Chad Wheeler at right tackle with Shell and Ogbuehi unavailable to suit up in Week 13.

CorbinSmithNFL