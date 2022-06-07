Analysis: Who Will Emerge as Seahawks New 'Faces of Franchise?"

While the roster wasn't torn down to the studs, the Seahawks will be without their two biggest stars for the first time in the decade, opening the door for new franchise cornerstones to take the torch in a new era. Which three players stand out as the heir apparents to Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner?

Following a dismal 7-10 season and last place finish in the NFC West, the Seahawks hit the reset button by jettisoning quarterback Russell Wilson and linebacker Bobby Wagner, two of the biggest superstars in franchise history.

With Seattle now in the midst of OTAs and mandatory minicamp, it's remained an odd sight without No. 3 and No. 54 roaming the practice field at the VMAC for the first time in a decade. But while their respective departures create a major void on both sides of the ball, they also provide an opportunity for new stars to emerge as foundational building blocks for the franchise moving forward.

Looking at the Seahawks current roster as constructed, which players stand out as the best bets to become the new faces of the franchise? The AllSeahawks writing team debates who will take the torch from Wilson and Wagner based on positional value, previous accomplishments, future production, potential, and other factors.

Corbin Smith: DK Metcalf, Jordyn Brooks, Darrell Taylor Trying to dwindle this down to three players proved to be a far more excruciating exercise than imagined given the veteran star power still on the Seahawks roster even after trading Wilson and releasing Wagner. Only 24 years old and already one of the premier receivers in the game, Metcalf should be the building block for the offense rolling into the post-Wilson era and has a chance to be one of the all-time greats when he hangs up his cleats. Regardless of who plays quarterback moving forward, he will help make them look good. Knowing the importance of the tackle position, I strongly considered Charles Cross, but without seeing him play in a game yet, I reluctantly decided against it. Safeties Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams also were considered as two of the best at their position in the NFL and invaluable leaders in the locker room. Instead, however, I opted to protect Brooks and Taylor, two rising young stars under the age of 25 who have already proven themselves to be viable starters in the league in their first two seasons and have Pro Bowl or even All-Pro upside. Nick Lee: Charles Cross, DK Metcalf, Darrell Taylor © Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports One simply does not use their ninth overall pick to select their potential franchise left tackle only to expose him to a fantasy draft. Every good team needs a reliable left tackle protecting their quarterback. While Cross hasn’t played an NFL snap yet, he’s a good bet on being their best offensive lineman for years to come. There's no way the Seahawks should let a top five receiving talent get away either. Picking between Tyler Lockett and Metcalf was nearly impossible, but in this age of football, you need elite talent at receiver to prosper. The Seahawks have one in Metcalf and he is a rare specimen that can do it all. Regardless of who the quarterback is, pairing him up with Metcalf only increases the chances of his success. Pass rushing is at a premium these days and there is reason to believe the best pass rusher currently on Seattle's roster is Taylor. Plus, he’s young, at just 25 years old. It doesn’t feel like he has come close to hitting his ceiling yet, even after a solid season with 6.5 sacks. His physical traits and trajectory have double-digit sacks written all over it. Tyler Forness: Charles Cross, DK Metcalf, Boye Mafe © Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

When I spent time thinking about the three Seahawks I would take to start a franchise, my immediate thoughts shifted to premium positions and youth. Building a roster from the ground up, I will want to rely on young talent to kickstart the franchise. The best player on the current team, Metcalf, also happens to fit both of those categories. A physical freak on the outside, Metcalf uses his size, strength, and speed to overwhelm defenders at the catch point and in the open field. He's a rare weapon who should be untouchable in this scenario The next two players who make the cut for me, oddly enough, are rookies who have yet to play in an NFL game. Charles Cross is the ideal pass protecting left tackle with the athleticism and mirroring ability to stay in front of anyone on the edge and he's a rock solid foundational piece to build around offensively. The third choice was a tougher one with Seattle's veteran talent on defense, but I went with Mafe, who has the strength, athleticism, and versatility to be a chess piece edge rusher who racks up sacks in bunches for the next decade.